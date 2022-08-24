LRS DENSIFIES ARKANSAS RIVER VALLEY FOOTPRINT ACQUIRING LONGTIME INDEPENDENT HAULER LEE'S TRASH SERVICE

Lee's Trash brings to LRS more than 25,000 subscription and municipal residential customers, large commercial and construction roll-off lines of business and expanded infrastructure featuring a Municipal Solid Waste transfer station

ATKINS, Ark., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LRS, among the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling, and portable services providers, today announced an expansion of its LRS South territory with the acquisition of Lee's Trash Service, the Arkansas River Valley's provider of choice for residential and commercial waste disposal and roll-off container services. Advisory and legal services were provided by Capstone Partners and Much Shelist, respectively; the acquisition is effective immediately.

LRS, formerly known as Lakeshore Recycling Systems, is today the largest independent waste, recycling and portable services provider in the Midwest United States. For more information visit www.LRSrecycles.com. (PRNewsfoto/LRS) (PRNewswire)

This transformational acquisition adds density to the LRS Arkansas River Valley footprint, including more than 25,000 subscription and municipal residential customers, commercial disposal customers, a strong roll-off presence in commercial and construction markets, and a transfer station to support continued regional expansion.

Founded in 1993, Lee's Trash Service has transformed from one collection route to one of the premier waste service providers in the Arkansas River Valley. Over 30 years, Founder Tony Lee has scaled his business with an unwavering entrepreneurial spirit rooted in family values and customer service excellence, making the transition to LRS seamless. Lee will remain on with LRS in a senior operations role as the company grows its regional presence.

LRS entered Arkansas with the Nov. 2021 acquisitions of Orion Waste Solutions territories in Bethel Heights and Harrison in northwest Arkansas, and Waste Recycling Solutions' RAMCO vertically integrated waste and recycling business in Little Rock, Ark., which included a Construction & Demolition (C&D) landfill located in Mayflower, Ark.

"We are thrilled to see our presence across the South Central states take shape and densifying in Arkansas, where the demand for responsible waste diversion and recycling remains strong," said Rusty Janssen, who joined LRS as part of the RAMCO acquisition and now serves as Senior Vice President for LRS South. "As we grow and expand, LRS will be working to invest in recycling and waste diversion infrastructure to fulfill residential and commercial demand, and we remain on track to change the face of trash in Arkansas."

LRS President and Chief Executive Officer Alan T. Handley welcomed all Lee's Trash Service employees to LRS and commented further on how such acquisitions shape and impact LRS culture.

"Since our founding, LRS culture has been rooted in the legacies of hard-working men and women who started with little, took a chance, invested everything, and over the decades built their family's future through grit and determination. At LRS, these family legacies are interwoven into our culture and form our unshakable commitment to customer service and satisfaction."

The acquisition of Lee's Trash Service is LRS' tenth to date in 2022. In 2021, the company amassed 22 acquisitions to complement its organic revenue growth across the nation's midsection.

About LRS

LRS is among the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers. Since 2013, LRS has specialized in delivering an exceptional customer experience for millions of residential and commercial customers across nine states: Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Kansas, Arkansas and Tennessee. Diversified and growing, LRS also offers affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling, street sweeping, portable restroom rentals, on-site storage and temporary fencing. LRS owns and operates more than 65 facilities and thrives on the passion of 2,100 full-time employees. The company provides safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods, and communities it serves. To learn more visit www.LRSrecycles.com. #BeyondWaste

