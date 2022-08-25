FISCALNOTE ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SOUTH KOREA CONSUMER FINANCE LEADER SHINHAN CARD

Agreement Leverages FiscalNote's Alternative Data, AI, and ESG Solutions Suite of Offerings, Expands Company's Reach to an Additional Base of Global Customers, and Drives New Opportunities in the South Korea and APAC Marketplaces

WASHINGTON and SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS company that delivers market intelligence and data insights, today announced a groundbreaking new partnership with Shinhan Card - Korea's largest credit card company and consumer finance leader - to leverage FiscalNote's alternative data, AI, and ESG Solutions offerings to provide customers with unique data sets to drive actionable results and power business decisions and outcomes.

FiscalNote Chairman, CEO and Co-founder, Tim Hwang (R) and Lim Young-Jin, CEO of Shinhan Card (L), announce a strategic global partnership to leverage FiscalNote’s alternative data, AI, and ESG Solutions product portfolios at Shinhan Card’s global headquarters in Seoul, Korea.Photo Credit: Shinhan Card (PRNewswire)

The agreement was announced by FiscalNote Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder, Tim Hwang, and Lim Young-Jin, CEO of Shinhan Card, at Shinhan Card's global headquarters in Seoul, Korea.

"We are very excited to partner with Korea's foremost credit card, consumer finance and technology leader in Shinhan Card. Today's announcement marks the beginning of what will become a very promising collaboration to leverage our global networks, expand our marketplace reach, innovate and deliver results in the emerging areas of alternative data and AI, and provide companies and governments with the tools to develop and implement ESG monitoring and goals," said Hwang, a second-generation Korean-American who also recently became the youngest Asian American CEO/Co-founder on the New York Stock Exchange. "I am especially proud that FiscalNote's Korea-based offerings, Aicel Technologies and Datahunt, will be core components of the FiscalNote-Shinhan Card partnership moving forward."

In addition to the alternative data and AI opportunities generated by the FiscalNote-Shinhan partnership, the agreement will introduce FiscalNote's unique, market-leading ESG Solutions suite of offerings in Korea through Shinhan Card's customer network. As organizations around the world continue to face increased internal and external pressure to meet complicated environmental, social, and governance ESG targets, standards and requirements, FiscalNote will work with Shinhan Card to provide companies and local governments in Korea with an all-in-one suite of technology-driven data, advisory, and community services to help guide and empower customers to manage their ESG goals, risks, and opportunities at every stage of their ESG journey.

FiscalNote's partnership with Shinhan is its first agreement since becoming a public company on August 1, 2022 to involve the company's recently acquired Aicel Technologies (" Aicel "), a rapidly-growing alternative data company based in Seoul. Aicel provides proprietary alpha-capturing datasets and extracts unique value and actionable insights to drive critical and timely business solutions for global financial markets and the fintech industry.

The partnership announcement also signals FiscalNote's expanding presence and focus in the Korea marketplace, building on the company's existing presence of its Datahunt offering with the combination of Aicel Technologies to make the company's Seoul office its largest in the world outside the U.S., as well as its key tech hub and gateway to further opportunities in the APAC region.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence. By uniquely combining AI technology, actionable data, and expert and peer insights, FiscalNote empowers customers to manage policy, address regulatory developments, and mitigate global risk. Since 2013, FiscalNote has pioneered technology that delivers mission-critical insights and the tools to turn them into action. Home to CQ, Equilibrium, FrontierView, Oxford Analytica, VoterVoice, and many other industry-leading brands, FiscalNote serves more than 5,000 customers worldwide with global offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. To learn more about FiscalNote and its family of brands, visit FiscalNote.com and follow @FiscalNote.

