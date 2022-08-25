Genesys Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contact Center as a Service

Company positioned highest for ability to execute for second year in a row

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contact Center as a Service1, for its ability to execute and completeness of vision. This recognition makes Genesys an eight-time Magic Quadrant Leader.

Genesys logo (PRNewsFoto/Genesys) (PRNewswire)

Placed highest for ability to execute, the company attributes its continued recognition to its native customer and employee experience capabilities, expansive worldwide partner and developer ecosystem, as well as a focus on furthering its digital and journey analytics capabilities.

"Today, for organizations to succeed in a hyper-competitive landscape, they must be able to quickly adapt to market trends and people's increasing expectations. With proven digital and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies of the Genesys Cloud CX™ platform, organizations of all sizes across all industries can deliver the people-centric experiences their customers and employees expect," said Olivier Jouve, executive vice president and general manager, Genesys Cloud CX.

As the pioneer of Experience as a Service®, Genesys is helping businesses scale empathy to foster increased trust and loyalty with customers and employees. The company's all-in-one composable cloud product, Genesys Cloud CX, is seeing rapid customer adoption with more than 660,000 users on its platform, up 65% year over year (July 2021 to July 2022). Genesys Cloud CX customers using at least two digital channels have increased 70% in the same period, and now more than 85% are also tapping into its workforce engagement management capabilities. In addition, 80% of Genesys customers are using the platform's APIs natively, or with our partner integrations, to address new and interesting use cases within their industry and/or business, generating billions of API calls monthly.

"Our goal is to deliver exceptional customer service to all our customers regardless of their preferred channel, and our digital strategy is an important part of that. Through its automation, text and speech analytics, and omnichannel capabilities, the Genesys Cloud platform is helping us transform our call center to a value center," said Ceri Davies, manager of Customer Center at Virgin Atlantic. "The continuous release of updates is a game changer and we're jointly working together toward future innovations that could benefit our customers."

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

This Magic Quadrant was earlier named as Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, North America and Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service, Western Europe till 2019 Genesys was referred to Interactive Intelligence in the 2015 & 2016 Magic Quadrant report.

About Genesys

Every year, Genesys orchestrates billions of remarkable customer experiences for organizations in more than 100 countries. Through the power of our cloud, digital and AI technologies, organizations can realize Experience as a Service®, our vision for empathetic customer experiences at scale. With Genesys, organizations have the power to deliver proactive, predictive, and hyper personalized experiences to deepen their customer connection across every marketing, sales, and service moment on any channel, while also improving employee productivity and engagement. By transforming back-office technology to a modern revenue velocity engine Genesys enables true intimacy at scale to foster customer trust and loyalty. Visit www.genesys.com.

©2022 Genesys. All rights reserved. Genesys, the Genesys logo, Genesys Cloud CX, Genesys Multicloud CX and Experience as a Service are trademarks, service marks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.

Media Contacts:

Marielle Sedin

Genesys

marielle.sedin@genesys.com

+1 510.967.2964

Nectar Communications

genesys@nectarpr.com

+1 415.399.0181

1 Citation/footnote: Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contact Center as a Service, Drew Kraus, Steve Blood, Pri Rathnayake, Pankil Sheth, 22 August 2022

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genesys