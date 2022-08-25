PARCLL Adds Toronto Facility to North America Shipping Operations

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PARCLL, a leading global e-commerce logistics solutions provider, opened its first Canada-based shipping facility earlier this month to meet rising demand for domestic and cross-border parcel shipping services for clients in Canada, the U.S. and Asia. The facility is located just minutes from Pearson International Airport, in Mississauga GTA, near highways 401, 403, 410, 427 and 407.

New PARCLL hub located minutes from Pearson International Airport.

With the opening of the Toronto facility, not only will company's Canada-based parcel shipping services become more reliable and trackable, it will also help PARCLL better respond to client requests and help them develop stronger vendor relationships.

"Canada is an important destination for global eCommerce," said Allan Zhang, General Manager Canada. "We're very excited to have a permanent facility where we can provide a better range of shipping services for our global clients, including DDP customs clearance services for inbound parcels here at Pearson International Airport." This marks the eighth major facility that PARCLL has opened in North America.

"We want to make shipping to and throughout Canada easy," said Vincent D'Amato, Head of Sales & Strategic Alliances at PARCLL. "Canada is a large footprint with many national and regional delivery options. Those options can be overwhelming. Our intelligent shipping solution will help clients make informed decisions based on price and speed."

About PARCLL

PARCLL is a global e-commerce logistics solutions provider built to serve shippers who demand better service, more reliability and more pricing options for domestic and cross border lightweight parcels. Equipped with a dynamic IT-platform, PARCLL provides best-in-class delivery services to U.S. brands, online sellers, e-commerce fulfillment providers, and digital shipping platforms. Domestically, PARCLL provides B2C small package delivery services from its strategically located, large-scale sortation hubs in Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Miami, New York /New Jersey and Toronto. Internationally, PARCLL offers fully-tracked DDP (Delivered Duty Paid) solutions into Canada, UK, the European Union and many other markets via its own eCommerce facilities based in each region.

