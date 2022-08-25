SimplyProtein® Continues Expansion into US with National Distribution at Costco

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Wellness Natural USA Inc. announced its fan-favorite SimplyProtein® Crispy Bars are now available at Costco locations nationwide for a limited time, providing shoppers with even more options for simple, plant-powered snacks. The Crispy Bars are available in a Costco-exclusive 15 bar pack featuring the decadent and satisfying flavors of Peanut Butter Chocolate, Lemon Coconut and Dark Chocolate Sea Salt. SimplyProtein Crispy Bars first entered 50 regional Costco warehouses in January 2022 and this national expansion brings distribution to over 600 warehouses nationwide.

SimplyProtein Logo (CNW Group/Wellness Natural Inc.) (PRNewswire)

After re-entering the US market last year, the brand's multi-channel distribution approach continues to prove successful. Alongside the expansion from regional to national Costco distribution, SimplyProtein continues to add to its roster of retail with partners such as Kroger, Meijer and HyVee. eCommerce also continues to drive sales growth for the brand through partnerships with online retailers such as Amazon and through its own direct-to-consumer platform.

"This past year has been transformative for the SimplyProtein brand. Our expansion into the US market has exceeded our expectations and growing our partnership with Costco is a major milestone for our brand," said Michael Lines, chief executive officer. "We believe the future of food is plant-based and are proud to provide consumers with simple, delicious and approachable products that meet a variety of snacking needs. We are excited to continue our partnership with Costco as we expand nationally into the fall."

The Costco-exclusive Crispy Bars are gluten-free, plant-based and dairy-free. Each flavor features 15g of plant-based protein, with only 1g of sugar per serving. All SimplyProtein products also contain no artificial colors. Outside of Costco, SimplyProtein also offers a range of plant-based snacking options including their Energy Bites, Snack Bars, Cookie Bars and Kids Bars.

About SimplyProtein®

The SimplyProtein team believes the path to wellness is individual. Our passion is creating a wide range of snacks with plant-based energy, providing the fuel for individuals to live life on their own terms. The SimplyProtein brand got its start in 2002 in health food stores throughout Toronto, Canada and is now owned and operated by Wellness Natural Inc. and available throughout North America. All SimplyProtein products are gluten-free and Non-GMO Project Verified. To learn more, visit simplyprotein.com , @SimplyProtein on Instagram and @SimplyProteinUSA on Facebook.

