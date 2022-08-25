Thai Union and Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods Announce an Alliance with Plant-Based Seafood Company, The ISH™ Food Company

Announcement Comes Alongside Predictions That the Plant-Based Foods Market is Expected to Grow By More Than 1,000% Over the Next 10 Years1

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continued commitment to sustainability, Thai Union and Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods are announcing an alliance in North America with leading plant-based seafood brand, The ISH Food Company. The up-and-coming brand is leading change in communities globally to provide a regenerative, nutritious food system. It has trademarked a Whole System Approach™ to develop innovative plant-based food products, considering every single step—from the soil and water to the table—and asking how to make it healthier for all involved.

Shrimpish (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to expand our reach within the alternative protein space through this alliance with The ISH Food Company," said Maarten Geraets, Thai Union Managing Director for Alternative Proteins. "Our corporate venture business arm has been working closely with innovative alternative protein start-ups as we increase our attention and investment in sustainable seafood alternatives. As the #1 distributor of frozen shrimp and pasteurized crab meat in North America, we have expansive expertise in the seafood category that we are eager to leverage in this new market."

This alliance will leverage relevant Thai Union and Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods marketing and distribution channels to invest in the sustainable seafood space and ensure alternative seafood protein options are available to new audiences at an affordable price point. The announcement is part of Thai Union's global SeaChange® commitment, which includes measurable steps to foster sustainable solutions across their business.

Since 2016, Thai Union has placed a great deal of focus on developing its SeaChange® sustainability strategy, earning the company a first-place spot on the Seafood Stewardship Index two years in a row. Increasingly, sustainability has become a primary concern for many seafood consumers. In a recent survey executed by Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods and leading market research consultancy Wakefield Research, grocery and foodservice executives and buyers were surprised to receive requests for plant-based (35%) and lab-grown (31%) seafood products this year.2 With a growing consumer desire for alternative seafood products, this alliance was the logical next step, as the category works to provide increased access to those looking for innovative seafood solutions and great-tasting alternatives.

"As a global entity, Thai Union acknowledges that a diverse range of healthy and nutritious proteins is essential to meeting future population demands in a sustainable manner, whilst increasing food security," said Geraets.

The alliance with The ISH Food Company was a natural fit for both brands, particularly given the alternative protein brand's environmental-first philosophy. The ISH Food Company, a certified B Corporation, was established in 2020 to deliver Innovative, Sustainable, Healthy, and deliciously disruptive plant-based foods to every plate worldwide, starting with plant-based seafood. From consumers' nutrition to growers' financial health to products' carbon footprints, The ISH Food Company's ultimate goal is to create a system that restores and is in balance with the needs of the earth. In 2022, the company launched its flagship product, Shrimpish®, which is now available at select colleges, universities and restaurants nationwide, with plans to expand offerings to include SalmonishTM, CodishTM, CrabishTM, LobsterishTM, and other portfolio complements.

"We have a big mission, and we can't do it alone, which makes this collaboration in North America even more important," said Bernard David, ISH Founder and CEO. "Consumer demand for healthy, nutritious, and sustainable food sources is accelerating as individuals increasingly make the connection between the food they eat and the climate crisis. Our plant-based seafood is crafted with environmental impact top of mind, delivering on taste, texture, nutrition, and planetary health. We're grateful for this partnership with Thai Union and Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods as we work together to help transform food and agriculture into a regenerative, nutritious, and healthy system."

For more information about Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods, visit https://b2b.chickenofthesea.com, and for more information about The ISH Food Company, visit https://www.ishfood.com.

About Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods

COSFF is a fully owned subsidiary of the Thai Union Group. It operates seafood brands including Chicken of the Sea, Xcellent, Asian Gold, Orion, and VanCamps, sold at retailers, clubs, wholesalers, broadline foodservice operators, and national restaurants chains.

Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods, headquartered in El Segundo, Calif., sources responsibly and enforces a strict code of conduct with suppliers throughout the world. Established in 2006 in partnership with Thai Union, the newly formed company went from zero to more than a billion dollars in sales within 15 years. COSFF is the #1 importer of shrimp and crab meat in North America and is also a market leader in multiple other seafood product categories.

For information on Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods, please visit b2b.chickenofthesea.com .

About The ISH™ Food Company

The ISH Food Company is a certified B-Corp, plant-based food company founded in 2020. The Company's mission is to deliver Innovative, Sustainable, Healthy, and deliciously disruptive plant-based foods to every plate worldwide. Shrimpish® and Shrimpish® Crumbles, their first products, launched in 2022, and has the taste, the look, and cooks just like the seafood alternative. The company is building a robust pipeline including Salmonish™, Codish™, Crabish™, Lobsterish™, Scallopish™, and other portfolio complements. Currently available for sale in the United States, ISH starts from a simple place: make good, eat good, do good for our bodies and the world we live in.

Visit us at www.ishfood.com .

About Thai Union Group

Thai Union Group PCL is the world's seafood leader, bringing high quality, healthy, tasty and innovative seafood products to customers across the world for more than 40 years.

Today, Thai Union is regarded as one of the world's leading seafood producers and is one of the largest producers of shelf-stable tuna products with annual sales exceeding THB 126.3 billion (US$ 4.1 billion) and a global workforce of more than 44,000 people who are dedicated to pioneering sustainable, innovative seafood products.

The company's global brand portfolio includes market-leading international brands such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, Mareblu, King Oscar, and Rügen Fisch and Thai-leading brands SEALECT, Fisho, Qfresh, Monori, Bellotta and Marvo.

As a company committed to innovation and globally responsible behavior, Thai Union is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and a founding member of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF). In 2015, Thai Union introduced its SeaChange® sustainability strategy. Find out more at seachangesustainability.org. Thai Union's on-going work on sustainability issues was recognized in 2018 and 2019 by being ranked number one in the world in the Food Products Industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, achieving a 100th percentile ranking for total sustainability score. Thai Union has now been named to the DJSI for seven consecutive years. Thai Union was also named to the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the fourth straight year in 2019.

Press Contact

Casey Carty

HUNTER: on behalf of Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods

(646) 459-9672

ccarty@hunterpr.com

Rebecca Etter

The ISH Food Company

(267) 625-4546

rebecca@ishfood.com

1 Franck, Thomas. "Alternative meat to become $140 billion industry in a decade, Barclays predicts." CNBC

2 The Chicken of the Sea Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 100 US Grocery Retail Executives & Buyers and Foodservice Executives & Buyers. All respondents will have a minimum seniority of Director. Quota set for 50 Grocery Retail Executives & Buyers and 50 Foodservice Executives & Buyers, between May 3rd and May 10th, 2022, using an email invitation and an online survey.

Thai Union and Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods Announce an Alliance with Plant-Based Seafood Company, The ISH™ Food Company (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods