Future's Past: Harlem's Fashion Row Announces 15th Anniversary Fashion Show & Style Awards

Hosted in Partnership with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Event to Kick-Off New York Fashion Week & Introduce The Virgil Abloh Award presented by LVMH

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harlem's Fashion Row (HFR) announced today that the highly anticipated 15th Anniversary Fashion Show & Style Awards will open New York Fashion Week on September 6 in partnership with LVMH in North America.

With this year's theme "Future's Past," the event will showcase fashion's future fueled by the untold history of countless contributions, sacrifices, and innovations in fashion that inspire HFR to explore groundbreaking collaborations and to elevate black-owned brands. This special anniversary event will support further progress for diversity, equality and inclusion in the fashion world.

Additionally, HFR will introduce a newly created award in honor of the late Virgil Abloh, which will be given by his wife, Shannon Abloh. Honoring Virgil's memory and lasting impact, the award celebrates like-minded individuals who embody Virgil's spirit, brilliance, and vision, through invaluable contributions to culture, community, and innovation. This year's award categories and recipients include:

The Virgil Abloh Award presented by LVMH : Issa Rae - Actress, Writer and Producer

Designer of the Year : Sergio Hudson - Luxury Women's Wear Designer

Editor of the Year : Robin Givhan - Fashion Editor and Pulitzer Prize Winning Writer

Stylist of the Year : Ade Samuel - Celebrity Stylist

ICON of the Year Award: Janet Jackson - Actress, Singer, Songwriter, Author, Businesswoman and Philanthropist

Brandice Daniel, CEO & Founder of Harlem's Fashion Row, states: "African Americans have a rich history in fashion, although much of their contributions have been buried or unrecognized in history. However, HFR would not exist without the work of Black designers like Lois Alexander Lane, who created the Harlem Institute of Fashion and the Black Fashion Museum. We also would not exist without the work of other sartorial pioneers like Ann Lowe, Elizabeth Keckley, and Eunice Johnson. We are moving into the future by reaching back to understand, honor, and pull strength from our past."

Through an ongoing partnership with HFR, LVMH continues its commitment to work toward a more diverse, equitable and inclusive fashion industry. Several brands from the LVMH portfolio will join in celebrating the next generation of diverse fashion talent by supporting various aspects of the Fashion Show & Style Awards throughout the evening:

Sephora will provide runway hair products from black-owned brands that are also part of the 15% Pledge program created by Aurora James .

Dior Beauty will support with sponsorship of all skincare, makeup and artistry teams.

Tiffany & Co. will present gifts to Style Award Honorees and designers during the event.

Moët Hennessy USA will provide the perfect drink of choice for cocktail hour, Chandon Garden Spritz, — providing a delicious balance between sweetness and bitterness with exceptional sparkling wine and bitter-orange liqueur, handcrafted with handpicked and ripe Valencia oranges, herbs and spices.

"As LVMH looks to the future of our Group and Maisons through the lens of diversity, equity and inclusion, we are thrilled to partner with Harlem's Fashion Row on their 15th anniversary celebration, and to cast a spotlight on the cultural richness and creativity of the Harlem community", said Anish Melwani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton Inc. "The success of LVMH's Maisons stems from their ability to reveal creative talents from across the world and we are excited to support the New York Fashion Week debut of three talented BIPOC designers from our neighboring community of Harlem."

Three BIPOC designers will showcase their latest collections in the show:

Clarence Ruth (Menswear): Cotte D'Armes is a high-end men's and women's ready-to-wear denim brand in New York City . Ruth was the winner of the Tommy Hilfiger X Harlem's Fashion Row Design Competition.

Johnathon Hayden (Sustainable Women's Wear): Showcasing his brand Deus Ex Machina, Hayden creates ready-to-wear separates that bridge the gap between luxury and longevity.

Nicole Benefield (Women's Wear): Self-titled responsible brand Nicole Benefield fathoms form over fast fashion trends, casual wearability over exclusivity, and eco-friendly fabrics above the latter.

About Harlem's Fashion Row

Founded in 2007 by Brandice Daniel, the organization supports emerging talent and provides a platform for underrepresented African American and Latino designers. Harlem's Fashion Row (HFR) engages audiences and aligns brand partners with emerging designers of color in Fashion. HFR's mission is to discover and showcase the emerging talent of color through a platform of national events and customized multi-platform programs. The organization initiates innovative events which attract a multitude of diverse influencers connected to the fashion industry. Their objective is to provide real business opportunities to people of color in fashion to showcase their skills and abilities in an industry, which is often inaccessible to this group. To learn more, please visit www.harlemsfashionrow.com .

About LVMH

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d'Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d'Esclans and Château Galoupet. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Maison Francis Kurkdjian and Officine Universelle Buly. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d'Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels and Stella by Stella McCartney.

