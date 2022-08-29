LTCH INVESTIGATION ALERT: Gardy & Notis, LLP Announces Investigation into Latch, Inc. Following Expected Restatement of Financial Results and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses or Witnesses with Relevant Information to Contact the Firm

LTCH INVESTIGATION ALERT: Gardy & Notis, LLP Announces Investigation into Latch, Inc. Following Expected Restatement of Financial Results and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses or Witnesses with Relevant Information to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardy & Notis, LLP announces an investigation into potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws by Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) focused on whether Latch and certain of its officers made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation or if you are a Latch investor who would like to learn more, please contact James Notis of Gardy & Notis by calling 914-351-2460 or by email at jnotis@gardylaw.com.

On August 25, 2022, Latch announced that its Audit Committee determined that the consolidated financial statements Latch filed with the SEC and published to investors for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 "should no longer be relied upon as a result of material errors and possible irregularities relating to, among other things, the manner in which the Company recognized revenue associated with the sale of hardware devices during 2021 and the first quarter of 2022." Latch announced that the financial statements would need to be restated and that the matters underlying the revenue recognition practices are "likely to result in one or more material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting during the applicable periods." Latch further disclosed that the Audit Committee's investigation is ongoing.

Gardy & Notis, LLP is a New York-based securities litigation law firm that represents plaintiffs in investor class actions. If you are a current or former owner of Latch common stock, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

James Notis

GARDY & NOTIS, LLP

126 East 56th Street

New York, NY 10022

jnotis@gardylaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE Gardy & Notis, LLP