USW Local 7687 Gives Strike Notice to BAE over Unfair Labor Practices

YORK, Pa., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) said that roughly 800 members of Local 7687 today gave notice that they will begin an unfair labor practice strike at BAE Systems' facility in York, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 11 a.m.

USW District 10 Director Bernie Hall called on BAE management to return to the table to bargain in good faith for a fair contract.

"BAE has reaped the benefits of having a world-class, dedicated union workforce," Hall said. "There's no reason except greed for the company insisting that loyal, experienced workers accept less than what they have earned and deserve."

Hall said that members of USW Local 7687 have been flexible with BAE management, including working through the pandemic. They also worked under the terms of an expired contract since October 2021.

"USW members are proud of the work we do serving our country," Hall said, "but management needs to understand that we are committed to fighting for and winning a fair contract at BAE. We are not willing to accept a substandard contract simply because the company calls it a 'final offer.'"

Members of USW Local 7687 build tracked and wheeled vehicles for the U.S. military.

