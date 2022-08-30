Cadence Education Acquires Little Big Minds Spanish Immersion Preschools

Strategic acquisition allows Cadence Education to expand its leadership in Early Childhood Education and enhance growing portfolio of schools

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadence Education, LLC ("Cadence Education"), one of the largest providers of early childhood education in North America, is announcing today the acquisition of Little Big Minds Spanish Immersion Preschools. Little Big Minds' full Spanish immersion program allows students to develop early childhood bilingualism through social and academic interaction. The acquisition expands Cadence Education's presence in the greater Phoenix area and increases its ability to provide exceptional education to more children through its distinctive service offering.

Little Big Minds was founded in 2010 to be a leader in early childhood Spanish immersion. The four Little Big Minds' schools are located in Arizona, close to the Cadence Education corporate office and School Support Center.

"Cadence Education is committed to quality outcomes for all children and Little Big Minds extends our ability to do this. Bilingualism is proven to support flexibility in thinking, enhance mental development, improve listening and problem-solving skills, build reading comprehension, and promote understanding of other cultures," commented Leigh-Ellen Louie , Chief Executive Officer of Cadence Education. "We're thrilled about the acquisition of Little Big Minds and are excited to have welcomed so many great, new teachers to our Cadence family."

"It's exciting times for Cadence Education," added Jomar Jenkins , Chief Development Officer for Cadence Education. "We have a proven growth formula with an enormous runway ahead of us and a growing preschool specialty niche – now including Language Immersion, Montessori, and Preparatory schools. Bringing Little Big Minds into our family of schools is another demonstration of our commitment to investing in strong education models that provide the highest quality early education for families."

Cadence Education has added over 40 schools to its portfolio over the past 18 months and is now serving children and families in 30 states across the U.S.

"Cadence Education was the right fit for Little Big Minds, and I was immediately impressed with the strength of its operations and appreciation of our unique school culture and most importantly the many benefits of early childhood bilingualism," added Pilar Kelley, Founder and former owner of Little Big Minds. "I started the Little Big Minds Spanish Immersion Preschools because I saw a critical need for promoting language acquisition in a comprehensive, fully immersed learning environment. I am excited to be integrating Little Big Minds into Cadence so that the combined teams can continue to build upon our legacy and serve more families in the future. Cadence has an experienced acquisition and integration team at every level that worked closely with us to create a unique transition plan that best served the needs of our teachers and families, which gave us great peace of mind in selecting them as a partner."

About Cadence Education

Cadence Education is one of the premier early childhood educators in the United States, operating more than 280 private preschools across the country. With more than 28 years in business, Cadence Education has developed an unparalleled expertise in preparing students to thrive in the next step of their childhood. For additional information about Cadence Education, please visit www.cadence-education.com .

