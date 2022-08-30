Pampered Chef Ramps Up Communication Capabilities With Project Broadcast

Platform suite of solutions will allow its consultants to scale personal business growth

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampered Chef today announced a new partnership with Project Broadcast to enhance the communication capabilities of the company's robust network of independent consultants. Project Broadcast is a software solutions developer that provides a bundled suite of app-based and platform communications tools designed to help entrepreneurs scale their individual business pursuits. The upgraded capabilities from Project Broadcast will integrate directly with Table, Pampered Chef's award-winning , industry-first digital platform that enables its consultants to host customized virtual cooking parties with their customers.

Project Broadcast (PRNewswire)

"Pampered Chef is committed to continually delivering new and innovative solutions that enable our consultants to deliver great experiences for their customers," said Shiv Dutt, vice-president of customer experience and innovation at Pampered Chef. "Pairing our best-in-class digital platform, Table, with Project Broadcast's communication tools will allow our consultants to communicate faster and more effectively with their customers and teams."

Project Broadcast's platform suite of bundled solutions allows direct sellers and network marketers to grow their individual businesses to scale in a competitive environment. They're designed to assist with customer care, education, team coaching, prospecting, follow-ups, and promotional alerts. Specific business features include enhanced text marketing capabilities, inbound and outbound calling, campaigns, keywords, landing pages, unlimited chat, company metrics, and reporting–all designed to foster efficiencies, productivity increases, and higher response rates. Project Broadcast automates each of these functions, so users can focus on what matters most–building relationships that scale their entrepreneurial ventures.

"We're extremely proud to be chosen as an enterprise-grade partner to Pampered Chef, a 40+ year veteran in the direct sales industry," said Jake Dempsey, co-founder and CEO of Project Broadcast. "The mass communication and collaboration tools we provide are field driven. Tailored for mass audience relationships, they're designed to enhance the user's capabilities, while retaining that all-important personal touch in the direct sales networking environment."

For further information, please visit Project Broadcast on the web at www.projectbroadcast.com .

About Project Broadcast

Project Broadcast is a software solutions developer that provides a bundled suite of app-based and platform communications tools designed to help entrepreneurs scale their individual business pursuits. These mass communication tools were custom designed to support the needs of direct sellers and network marketing professionals at an affordable price point. The platform suite solution and associated tools can be utilized for desktop and mobile-app usage to meet the growing needs of entrepreneurs in an ever-increasing competitive marketplace. Today, more than 50 network marketing/direct sales companies and over 50,000 entrepreneurs use Project Broadcast. Request a product demo here, visit www.projectbroadcast.com .

About Pampered Chef

Pampered Chef , a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a leading provider of personalized, inspirational mealtime solutions delivered by a robust network of independent consultants. For more than 40 years, Pampered Chef has helped create countless mealtime moments with friends and family through high-quality, everyday cooking tools and inspiration, while providing each cooking consultant a flexible opportunity to build a business around his or her own lifestyle, goals and passions. For more information, visit PamperedChef.com and follow @PamperedChef on Instagram and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Project Broadcast