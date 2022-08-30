TrueCar Releases Analysis of August Industry Sales

New vehicle incentives rise for second consecutive month
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,152,846 units in August 2022, up 9% from a year ago and slightly up from July 2022, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 13 million, down 14% from August 2021. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,015,575 units, up 6% from a year ago and up about 3% from July 2022.
"August is shaping up to confirm our early predictions that the industry may be turning the corner," said Zack Krelle, Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "We're seeing consecutive month over month increases for incentives, while average transaction prices are softening. Inventory is also slowly growing, and sales are improving slightly."
"This month we're seeing Hyundai and Kia doing well, which I believe is in part due to the freshness of their lineups, with greater design changes than other OEMs," said Justin Colon, Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar.
Additional August Industry Insights (from TrueCar):
- Total sales for August 2022 are expected to be up 9% from a year ago and slightly up from July 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Fleet sales for August 2022 are expected to be up 40% from a year ago and down 12% from July 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Incentive spend is down 52% from last year but up 9% from July 2022.
- Average transaction price for new vehicles is projected to be up 10% from a year ago and slightly down from July 2022.
- Total SAAR is expected to be down 14% from a year ago at 13 million units.
- Used vehicle sales for August 2022 are expected to reach 3 million, down 17% from a year ago and up 4% from July 2022.
- The average interest rate on new vehicles is 5.7% compared to July 2022 at 5.6% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 8.7%.
- The average loan term on a new vehicle for August 2022 is about 70 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is about 71 months.
(Note: This industry insight is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of domestic industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)
Total Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Aug 2022 Forecast
Aug 2021 Actual
Jul 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
27,541
27,602
29,917
-0.2 %
3.6 %
-7.9 %
-7.9 %
Daimler
28,491
20,351
29,896
40.0 %
45.4 %
-4.7 %
-4.7 %
Ford
157,393
123,343
162,729
27.6 %
32.5 %
-3.3 %
-3.3 %
GM
189,445
134,407
178,167
40.9 %
46.4 %
6.3 %
6.3 %
Honda
67,047
114,656
71,235
-41.5 %
-39.3 %
-5.9 %
-5.9 %
Hyundai
70,077
61,175
65,834
14.6 %
19.0 %
6.4 %
6.4 %
Kia
64,996
54,009
62,449
20.3 %
25.0 %
4.1 %
4.1 %
Nissan
50,813
67,317
50,535
-24.5 %
-21.6 %
0.6 %
0.6 %
Stellantis
126,213
137,926
135,978
-8.5 %
-5.0 %
-7.2 %
-7.2 %
Subaru
46,836
49,373
41,536
-5.1 %
-1.5 %
12.8 %
12.8 %
Tesla
47,629
23,140
42,813
105.8 %
113.7 %
11.3 %
11.3 %
Toyota
170,942
188,585
177,558
-9.4 %
-5.9 %
-3.7 %
-3.7 %
Volkswagen Group
53,369
42,704
54,986
25.0 %
29.8 %
-2.9 %
-2.9 %
Industry
1,152,846
1,095,323
1,146,084
5.3 %
9.3 %
0.6 %
0.6 %
Retail Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Aug 2022 Forecast
Aug 2021 Actual
Jul 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
25,647
25,952
28,954
-1.2 %
2.6 %
-11.4 %
-11.4 %
Daimler
26,681
19,530
28,067
36.6 %
41.9 %
-4.9 %
-4.9 %
Ford
118,068
91,870
121,573
28.5 %
33.5 %
-2.9 %
-2.9 %
GM
160,900
117,562
140,998
36.9 %
42.1 %
14.1 %
14.1 %
Honda
65,794
112,098
68,633
-41.3 %
-39.0 %
-4.1 %
-4.1 %
Hyundai
68,774
57,785
65,132
19.0 %
23.6 %
5.6 %
5.6 %
Kia
60,943
52,161
57,647
16.8 %
21.3 %
5.7 %
5.7 %
Nissan
44,273
57,905
39,821
-23.5 %
-20.6 %
11.2 %
11.2 %
Stellantis
103,751
122,502
110,441
-15.3 %
-12.0 %
-6.1 %
-6.1 %
Subaru
45,599
48,561
40,131
-6.1 %
-2.5 %
13.6 %
13.6 %
Tesla
45,116
23,140
40,181
95.0 %
102.5 %
12.3 %
12.3 %
Toyota
150,475
174,764
155,692
-13.9 %
-10.6 %
-3.4 %
-3.4 %
Volkswagen Group
50,461
41,284
53,027
22.2 %
26.9 %
-4.8 %
-4.8 %
Industry
1,015,575
993,486
990,023
2.2 %
6.2 %
2.6 %
2.6 %
Fleet Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Aug 2022 Forecast
Aug 2021 Actual
Jul 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
1,894
1,650
963
14.8 %
19.2 %
96.7 %
96.7 %
Daimler
1,810
821
1,829
120.5 %
129.0 %
-1.1 %
-1.1 %
Ford
39,325
31,473
41,156
24.9 %
29.8 %
-4.4 %
-4.4 %
GM
28,545
16,845
37,169
69.5 %
76.0 %
-23.2 %
-23.2 %
Honda
1,253
2,558
2,602
-51.0 %
-49.1 %
-51.8 %
-51.8 %
Hyundai
1,303
3,390
702
-61.6 %
-60.1 %
85.7 %
85.7 %
Kia
4,053
1,848
4,802
119.3 %
127.7 %
-15.6 %
-15.6 %
Nissan
6,540
9,412
10,714
-30.5 %
-27.8 %
-39.0 %
-39.0 %
Stellantis
22,462
15,424
25,537
45.6 %
51.2 %
-12.0 %
-12.0 %
Subaru
1,237
812
1,405
52.3 %
58.2 %
-12.0 %
-12.0 %
Tesla
2,513
-
2,632
-4.5 %
-4.5 %
Toyota
20,467
13,821
21,866
48.1 %
53.8 %
-6.4 %
-6.4 %
Volkswagen Group
2,908
1,420
1,959
104.8 %
112.6 %
48.5 %
48.5 %
Industry
137,271
101,837
156,061
34.8 %
40.0 %
-12.0 %
-12.0 %
Fleet Penetration
Manufacturer
Aug 2022 Forecast
Aug 2021 Actual
Jul 2022 Actual
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
6.9 %
6.0 %
3.2 %
15.0 %
113.6 %
Daimler
6.4 %
4.0 %
6.1 %
57.5 %
3.8 %
Ford
25.0 %
25.5 %
25.3 %
-2.1 %
-1.2 %
GM
15.1 %
12.5 %
20.9 %
20.2 %
-27.8 %
Honda
1.9 %
2.2 %
3.7 %
-16.2 %
-48.8 %
Hyundai
1.9 %
5.5 %
1.1 %
-66.4 %
74.4 %
Kia
6.2 %
3.4 %
7.7 %
82.2 %
-18.9 %
Nissan
12.9 %
14.0 %
21.2 %
-7.9 %
-39.3 %
Stellantis
17.8 %
11.2 %
18.8 %
59.1 %
-5.2 %
Subaru
2.6 %
1.6 %
3.4 %
60.6 %
-21.9 %
Tesla
5.3 %
0.0 %
6.1 %
-14.2 %
Toyota
12.0 %
7.3 %
12.3 %
63.4 %
-2.8 %
Volkswagen Group
5.4 %
3.3 %
3.6 %
63.8 %
53.0 %
Industry
11.9 %
9.3 %
13.6 %
28.1 %
-12.6 %
Total Market Share
Manufacturer
Aug 2022 Forecast
Aug 2021 Actual
Jul 2022 Actual
BMW
2.4 %
2.5 %
2.6 %
Daimler
2.5 %
1.9 %
2.6 %
Ford
13.7 %
11.3 %
14.2 %
GM
16.4 %
12.3 %
15.5 %
Honda
5.8 %
10.5 %
6.2 %
Hyundai
6.1 %
5.6 %
5.7 %
Kia
5.6 %
4.9 %
5.4 %
Nissan
4.4 %
6.1 %
4.4 %
Stellantis
10.9 %
12.6 %
11.9 %
Subaru
4.1 %
4.5 %
3.6 %
Tesla
4.1 %
2.1 %
3.7 %
Toyota
14.8 %
17.2 %
15.5 %
Volkswagen Group
4.6 %
3.9 %
4.8 %
95.5 %
95.4 %
96.3 %
Retail Market Share
Manufacturer
Aug 2022 Forecast
Aug 2021 Actual
Jul 2022 Actual
BMW
2.5 %
2.6 %
2.9 %
Daimler
2.6 %
2.0 %
2.8 %
Ford
11.6 %
9.2 %
12.3 %
GM
15.8 %
11.8 %
14.2 %
Honda
6.5 %
11.3 %
6.9 %
Hyundai
6.8 %
5.8 %
6.6 %
Kia
6.0 %
5.3 %
5.8 %
Nissan
4.4 %
5.8 %
4.0 %
Stellantis
10.2 %
12.3 %
11.2 %
Subaru
4.5 %
4.9 %
4.1 %
Tesla
4.4 %
2.3 %
4.1 %
Toyota
14.8 %
17.6 %
15.7 %
Volkswagen Group
5.0 %
4.2 %
5.4 %
95.2 %
95.1 %
96.0 %
ATP
Manufacturer
Aug 2022 Forecast
Aug 2021 Actual
Jul 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$66,141
$61,036
$65,317
8.4 %
1.3 %
Daimler
$67,226
$70,594
$65,661
-4.8 %
2.4 %
Ford
$53,416
$50,793
$53,738
5.2 %
-0.6 %
GM
$51,176
$48,381
$51,280
5.8 %
-0.2 %
Honda
$38,494
$33,933
$38,814
13.4 %
-0.8 %
Hyundai
$36,883
$34,698
$36,164
6.3 %
2.0 %
Kia
$34,878
$30,696
$35,118
13.6 %
-0.7 %
Nissan
$36,873
$33,233
$36,079
11.0 %
2.2 %
Stellantis
$54,583
$49,116
$54,847
11.1 %
-0.5 %
Subaru
$34,560
$33,961
$34,831
1.8 %
-0.8 %
Toyota
$41,614
$37,674
$40,858
10.5 %
1.9 %
Volkswagen Group
$44,683
$42,198
$45,246
5.9 %
-1.2 %
Industry
$45,178
$40,969
$45,466
10.3 %
-0.6 %
$4,209
-$289
Incentives
Manufacturer
Aug 2022 Forecast
Aug 2021 Actual
Jul 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$1,407
$4,284
$1,156
-67.2 %
21.7 %
Daimler
$1,760
$3,625
$1,283
-51.5 %
37.1 %
Ford
$836
$2,419
$1,042
-65.4 %
-19.7 %
GM
$1,698
$3,344
$1,613
-49.2 %
5.2 %
Honda
$844
$2,102
$679
-59.9 %
24.3 %
Hyundai
$482
$1,667
$490
-71.1 %
-1.6 %
Kia
$587
$2,472
$582
-76.3 %
0.8 %
Nissan
$1,228
$2,337
$1,195
-47.5 %
2.8 %
Stellantis
$2,501
$2,928
$1,949
-14.6 %
28.3 %
Subaru
$648
$1,336
$763
-51.5 %
-15.1 %
Toyota
$848
$2,013
$754
-57.9 %
12.5 %
Volkswagen Group
$1,607
$2,912
$1,103
-44.8 %
45.7 %
Industry
$1,197
$2,515
$1,100
-52.4 %
8.8 %
-$1,318
$96
Incentives as % of ATP
Manufacturer
Aug 2022 Forecast
Aug 2021 Actual
Jul 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
2.1 %
7.0 %
1.8 %
-69.7 %
20.2 %
Daimler
2.6 %
5.1 %
2.0 %
-49.0 %
34.0 %
Ford
1.6 %
4.8 %
1.9 %
-67.1 %
-19.2 %
GM
3.3 %
6.9 %
3.1 %
-52.0 %
5.5 %
Honda
2.2 %
6.2 %
1.7 %
-64.6 %
25.3 %
Hyundai
1.3 %
4.8 %
1.4 %
-72.8 %
-3.5 %
Kia
1.7 %
8.1 %
1.7 %
-79.1 %
1.5 %
Nissan
3.3 %
7.0 %
3.3 %
-52.6 %
0.6 %
Stellantis
4.6 %
6.0 %
3.6 %
-23.2 %
28.9 %
Subaru
1.9 %
3.9 %
2.2 %
-52.3 %
-14.4 %
Toyota
2.0 %
5.3 %
1.8 %
-61.9 %
10.5 %
Volkswagen Group
3.6 %
6.9 %
2.4 %
-47.9 %
47.5 %
Industry
2.6 %
6.1 %
2.4 %
-56.9 %
9.5 %
Revenue
Manufacturer
Aug 2022 Forecast
Aug 2021 Actual
Jul 2022 Actual
YOY
MOM
Industry
$52,082,946,897
$44,874,053,166
$52,108,260,204
16.1 %
0.0 %
About TrueCar
TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.
For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.
