InventHelp Inventor Develops a Comforting Night Light for Children (NAM-193)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "This idea came to me in a dream," said an inventor from Louisville, Ky., "The STORYTIME NIGHT LIGHT can help children feel bonded to a parent when away because mom or dad can still read the bedtime story to the child."

The patent-pending invention provides comfort for children who are fearful of the dark or who are missing their parent. It can entertain and soothes a child at night, naptime, or quiet time. The night light is easily transportable to be used in the baby's nursery or bedroom, or when at grandma's house, the babysitter, a hotel, etc. It's child-friendly design may help children to be more cooperative at bedtime and relieves parents of the task of reading the same story over and over.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NAM-193, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

