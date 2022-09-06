Former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman to Join Houston Law Firm Wright Close & Barger

Justice Guzman will become a partner in the firm's appellate practice

HOUSTON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wright Close & Barger LLP, a Houston-based civil trial and appellate law firm, is pleased to announce the addition of former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman as a partner in its Houston office.

Justice Guzman will serve as a partner in the firm's appellate practice beginning September 12.

"I am excited to join a team of appellate all-stars who bring high energy, creativity, and a wealth of experience to solving clients' problems," said Justice Guzman.

Justice Guzman is the first Latina to serve on the Texas Supreme Court and the first to hold statewide office. Before serving on Texas's highest civil court, she was a justice on the Texas 14th Court of Appeals and a Harris County District Court judge. Throughout her career, she has ruled on thousands of civil and criminal cases and authored hundreds of judicial opinions.

"We are honored and excited that Justice Guzman has chosen to practice law with us," said Wright Close & Barger Managing Partner Tom Wright. "She has a wealth of experience in appellate matters. Her insights on appellate issues will be very valuable to the firm and our clients."

A native Houstonian, Justice Guzman earned her law degree from South Texas College of Law. She also holds a Master of Laws in Judicial Studies from Duke University School of Law, where she studied under U.S. Supreme Court Justices Antonin Scalia and Samuel Alito.

Wright Close & Barger LLP is a Houston-based civil trial and appellate firm handling complex trial and appellate work for clients across Texas. Our lawyers have a track record for achieving favorable results in cases involving catastrophic personal injury, insurance coverage, intellectual property, oil and gas, product defects, commercial disputes, arbitration and mediation, trade secrets, and trust and estate litigation, among others. We also assist with pretrial motions, special evidence problems, challenges to expert witnesses, and the critical work on the court's charge to the jury. To learn more, visit http://www.wrightclosebarger.com/ .

