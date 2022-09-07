Gresham Smith's Corporate + Urban Design Market Renamed Life and Work Places

New Market Name Reflects Discipline Expansion and Design Transformation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Gresham Smith is excited to announce that the firm's Corporate + Urban Design market has been renamed Life and Work Places. This new name reflects how the firm's practice has expanded as a result of fundamental changes to how people live, work and interact with each other in a post-pandemic world.

"Life and Work Places reflects an expansion of, and not a replacement of, our core practice and capabilities," said Randy Gibson, Chief Strategy Officer at Gresham Smith. "While the name has changed to better reflect where the market is today, it represents our firm's ability to adapt to today's fast-changing world while retaining focus on the success of our legacy clients."

The Life and Work Places market is comprised of over 100 individuals working out of primary studio locations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Denver, Nashville and Tampa. The market has approximately 200 active projects across the country and earned approximately $23 million in gross revenue in 2021. Focused on creative placemaking at multiple scales, the group is delivering increasingly diverse and complex projects designing spaces where life, commerce and community come together.

"Our new Life and Work Places name communicates our focus and commitment to clients going forward," said Life and Work Places Executive Vice President Don Reynolds, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, who spearheaded the name change. "Every individual and business entity is searching for their unique solution, and our designers are, essentially, walking this journey with our clients and helping them understand their real estate needs and opportunities."

The market's work in creating dynamic mixed-use, residential and workplace environments that connect communities and bring places to life is now complemented by a discipline dedicated to designing memorable spaces for student life. The full breadth of the Life and Work Places expertise now reflects the following dedicated disciplines and practice leaders:

Mixed-Use : Led by Rugel Chiriboga , AIA, NCARB, LEED BD+C, the studio is creating dynamic buildings and environments with projects including Fifth + Broadway for Brookfield Properties, 222 Second Avenue for Hines, and Nashville Yards for Southwest Value Partners and AEG.

Residential : Led by Brandon Bell , AIA, the studio is focused on urban multifamily projects across the country for clients that include GBT Realty, Lincoln Property Company and Mill Creek Residential Trust.

Workplace : Led by Jack Weber , IIDA, MCR, LEED AP, the studio is delivering end-user environments through workplace design and strategy across a national portfolio of clients including Deloitte, Universal Music Group, Schneider Electric and Baker McKenzie.

Education and Research: Led by Alyson Mandeville , our newest practice area is growing out of successful project engagements with the University of South Florida and Virginia Commonwealth University , among others.

To learn more about Gresham Smith's Life and Work Places market, read our 1-on-1 conversation with EVP Don Reynolds.

About Gresham Smith:

Gresham Smith is a top-ranked architecture, engineering and design firm with more than $230 million in annual gross revenue and 25 offices across the United States. The firm provides full-service solutions for the built environment with a focus on the aviation, building engineering, healthcare, industrial, land planning, life and work places, transportation, and water and environment market sectors. Our team of diligent designers, creative problem-solvers, insightful planners and seasoned collaborators work closely with our clients to improve the cities and towns we call home. Consistently ranked as a "best place to work," we are committed to creating a culture that fosters diversity of experience combined with a common goal of genuine care for each other, our partners and the outcome of our work. Learn more at GreshamSmith.com.

