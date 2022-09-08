FERRERO ROCHER® INTRODUCES NEW PREMIUM CHOCOLATE BARS

Offerings Aim to Shake up the Premium Bar Category with the Iconic Ferrero Rocher Taste Now in Four Delicious Bar Flavors

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrero is pleased to introduce their latest innovation, Ferrero Rocher Premium Chocolate Bars. Ferrero Rocher, a brand known for elevating gifting occasions and enhancing special moments and celebrations, is bringing new life into the premium chocolate bar category with this best-in-class entry. The unique bar format will allow fans and fashionistas alike to enjoy the distinctive taste of Ferrero Rocher any time, any day of the year.

"For the Ferrero Rocher bar, we focused on carefully selected ingredients like delicious, crunchy hazelnuts and fine chocolate with a premium design aesthetic to create a product that tastes as good as it looks," said Mark Wakefield, SVP Premium Chocolate, North America at Ferrero. "The packaging design resonates with our consumer and everything they're looking for in a premium chocolate offering. The craftmanship is truly unmatched. The reception has been fantastic all around the world and we're looking forward to offering it in the US."

For over three years, a team of 50 people worked to develop more than 300 recipes before finding the desired balance of taste and texture for the best quality chocolate bar and new way to experience Ferrero Rocher. Each square of the new bars is crafted to take consumers' taste buds on a delicious and indulgent chocolate journey. The bars are made of carefully selected ingredients and dressed in the brand's iconic golden wrapper with a combination of crunchy hazelnut pieces, refined chocolate, and exquisite creamy fillings, combined in distinctive layers of textures and characterized by a unique shape. The gentle dome on top of the square recalls the distinctive shape of Ferrero specialties and is an invitation to discover the different layers inside: a refined chocolate base supporting a soft and creamy filling, covered with a top layer of chocolate mixed with crunchy pieces of hazelnut.

The new Ferrero Rocher Premium Chocolate Bars (3.1 oz) can be savored in four delicious flavors – Original Milk Hazelnut, 55% Dark Hazelnut, White Hazelnut and Hazelnut & Almond -- and will be available at US retailers nationwide. You can also learn more at FerreroRocher.com for availability.

About Ferrero Rocher

One of the most iconic brands of the Ferrero Group was created in 1982 in Alba, a small town in the hills of Piedmont in Italy. It was inspired by the desire to make all the pleasure of sophisticated chocolate specialty accessible to a much wider public. Initially sold in Europe, Ferrero Rocher soon became a favorite boxed chocolate for millions of people around the world. Today, it is the world leader in its category and is sold in 140 countries across five continents.

