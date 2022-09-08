Gaming Innovation Group formalise agreement with Crabsports for Maryland, US

ST JULIANS, Malta, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a head of terms signed in June (ref. announcement on 7 June 2022), Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has now formalised the agreement to provide its award winning Platform and Sportsbook, to US based brand Crabsports.

This deal marks the first deal of its kind in the US for GiG following the acquisition of Sportnco earlier this year, providing an example of the potential contained within the newly combined product offering.

Powered by leading technology and flexible architecture, this turnkey solution includes the technical platform and Sportsbook, all powered by GiG's unique data and GiG Logic rules based solutions.

Maryland's Sportsbetting market is anticipated to generate $217m of revenue in year one alone. With a strong locally recognised brand, quality of product and focus on user experience, both GiG and Crabsports are highly optimistic for the future of the partnership.

Richard Brown, CEO of GiG, said: "I am excited to be partnering with a localized brand like Crab Sports in Maryland, US. We view the Maryland and the wider US market as a strong opportunity given our expertise in personalization and building a unique customer experience. We believe we can partner with brands, such as Crab Sports, and truly provide them with a differentiation on the market and help them compete against the nationwide Tier 1 players. We look forward to working with the excellent team at Crab Sports to help build a brand and an experience that will stand out in Maryland."

