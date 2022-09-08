GSE Solutions to Attend the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Systems, Inc. ("GSE Solutions", "GSE", or "the Company") (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions primarily for the nuclear power industry, which supports the future of clean energy production and overall decarbonization initiatives, announced today that its President and CEO Kyle Loudermilk will attend the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 12-14, 2022 at the Lotte New York Palace.

GSE Systems, Inc. (“GSE Solutions” or “GSE”) is a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that support, optimize, and decarbonize operations for the power industry. (PRNewsfoto/GSE Systems, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Mr. Loudermilk will be available for one-on-one meetings. To request a meeting in-person or virtually, investors can register for the conference by clicking: https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/. Mr. Loudermilk will also be delivering a company presentation on Wednesday, September 14th at 11am ET in the Rutherford room and will be livestreamed for virtual attendees.

Interested investors may also contact Adam Lowensteiner at Lytham Partners either by calling 646-829-9702 or emailing Lowensteiner@lythampartners.com.

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

We are the future of operational excellence in the nuclear and other power generation industries. GSE Solutions leverages top talent and technology to provide advanced engineering and flexible workforce solutions that support the future of clean energy. Our specialized solution teams include design and analysis, systems and simulation, programs and performance, technical staffing, and training help the power industry reduce risk, extend plant operational lifetime and optimize performance. GSE is a proven, with over five decades of experience, more than 1,100 installations, and customers in over 50 countries spanning the globe. www.gses.com

CONTACTS

Company Contact

GSE Solutions

Kyle Loudermilk, Chief Executive Officer

(410) 970-7800

Investor Contact

Lytham Partners

Adam Lowensteiner, Vice President

(646) 829-9702

gvp@lythampartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GSE Systems, Inc.