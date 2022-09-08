ImagineSoftware Secures Patent from USPTO for "Medical Diagnostic Platform"

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology Partners, LLC (dba ImagineSoftware™), a leading provider of medical billing automation software and revenue cycle management applications, is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted it a patent (No. 11,398,300 B2) for the invention of a medical diagnostic platform based in predictive coding and capable of extrapolating predictions of diagnoses, treatments, and estimated costs based on a variety of factors.

The patent is for a healthcare platform capable of making predictive analyses.

The patent is for a healthcare platform capable of making predictive analyses, such as medical diagnostic analysis in comparison to similar patients by accessing and extracting information from one or more server systems, based on desired parameters. The advanced level of data processing provides ImagineSoftware with capabilities to continue to leverage data in the RCM process.

"ImagineSoftware is always focused on bringing solutions that center around our clients and their patients. The issued patent demonstrates our continued commitment to developing unique, state-of-the-art healthcare systems for our clients, expanding across 30+ medical specialties," said Sam Khashman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ImagineSoftware, who the patent lists as inventor.

ImagineSoftware continues to develop technological solutions that utilize data and analytics to provide more efficient processes. Earlier this year, ImagineSoftwareTM launched ImagineInsightsTM a platform designed to give providers the ability to evaluate their reimbursements, look at different geographic markets, as well as providing new functionality specific to the No Surprises Act. Additionally, ImagineSoftwareTM has added increased functionality to its ImagineEngagementTM solution, which allows healthcare organizations to provide a best-in-class patient experience to patients utilizing past billing history and numerous other data points.

"Data has never been more important in healthcare," Khashman said. "Our patent along with these innovations in our other product lines show our commitment to innovation."

