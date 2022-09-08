BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on the Hundred Schools Fellowship Trip for Outdoor Sketch and Arts Collection on the "Belt and Road" — Dialogue in Gansu:

Artists pose for a photo in front of a nine-story pagoda at Mogao Grottoes. (PRNewswire)

Local and international artists found inspiration and enhanced communication through an activity held in Dunhuang, Gansu Province, northwest China, from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2. Dunhuang, an oasis city on the old Silk Road and a cradle of Buddhism in China, is a hub of East-West cultural exchanges.

The activity involved 18 artists from nine countries, including Russia, the United States, Canada, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Ukraine, Singapore, Panama, and China. During the five days, the artists visited the Mogao Grottoes, Mingsha Mountain, Crescent Spring, Dunhuang-Yangguan Pass, Western Thousand Buddha Caves, and Dunhuang Museum.

Through painting, they depicted and recorded Dunhuang's cultural and natural landscapes and conducted dialogue to enhance the understanding of the artistic value of Dunhuang and the universality and individuality of various countries in the arts.

This event was sponsored by the Publicity Department of the Gansu Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Gansu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and the Gansu Provincial People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries. It was organized by Northwest Normal University and the Gansu Artists Association, and co-organized by the Base for Passing down Chinese Excellent Traditional Culture "Dunhuang Art" in Northwest Normal University, the Theoretical Research and Creation Center of "Dunhuang Painting School" under the Publicity Department of the CPC Gansu Provincial Committee, the Academy of Fine Arts of Northwest Normal University, and art.china.cn.

International artists visit Silk Road city for inspiration

http://www.china.org.cn/arts/2022-09/07/content_78408989.htm

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE china.org.cn