New! Datacolor Spyder Checkr Photo; Helps You to Get Color Right from the Start

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datacolor expands its popular Spyder Checkr product line to include Spyder Checkr Photo – a color reference tool that provides a fast, easy way to ensure accurate, consistent color from your first shot. It allows you to automatically create Hue, Saturation and Luminance (HSL) presets to use with your photo editing software, streamlining your post-production workflow, as well as ensuring color consistency across a variety of cameras, lenses and sensor combinations.

Datacolor's Spyder Checkr Photo (PRNewswire)

Spyder Checkr Photo offers the company's most comprehensive collection of color targets that includes 62 target patches in 4 interchangeable cards for all types of photography: expanded skin tones for portraits; large targets for easy white/grey balancing; 24-step grey scale for perfect exposure and instant dynamic range check.

Spyder Checkr Photo is compact and secured in a durable, rugged case – perfect for tossing into your camera bag or pocket whether you're on-the-go or on location.

The use of innovative methods of color target development reflects Datacolor's commitment to color accuracy, from the selection of premium paper that conforms to ISO 9706 standards - meeting exacting requirements for age-resistance - to high-quality inks that offer long-lasting color integrity.

"Photographers have long been asking for more matte color targets, that limit reflectivity for more precise color. We're happy to say that we've heard you, and through our new Checkr-Matte printing system, we're able to provide ultra-matte targets for unsurpassed color accuracy regardless of lighting conditions," notes Casey Krugman, Product Manager, Consumer Solutions for Datacolor.

Available now ($99.99 USD) at spyderx.datacolor.com/spyder-checkr-photo, Amazon or with authorized retailers.

About Datacolor

Datacolor, a global leader in color management solutions, provides software, instruments and services to assure accurate color of materials, products, and images. The world's leading brands, manufacturers, and creative professionals have used Datacolor's innovative solutions to consistently ensure color accuracy for over 50 years. For more information, visit: Datacolor.com.

