60 Days to a Healthier You! Life Time Kicks Off Fall Challenge on September 10

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2010, participants have lost more than one million pounds in Life Time's 60day Challenge. For those looking to get a head start, or back on track, with their health and wellness habits, Life Time (NYSE: LTH) is launching the fall version of its 60day across its athletic country clubs on September 10th, with registration open through the 17th.

The Life Time 60day provides comprehensive daily support, resources, and motivation for anyone looking to jumpstart their wellness goals and live a healthier life. The eight-week challenge includes a consultation with a Life Time personal trainer, daily workouts, a meal plan, 150+ healthy recipe ideas, weekly challenges for prizes and access to a team of in-person and virtual coaches. The 60day can help with a range of wellness goals including weight loss, gaining muscle, reducing stress and improving your eating habits.

"With the added stress and packed schedules that often come with this time of year, fall is a critical time to regain accountability for your workout routine," said Anika Christ, Life Time's Senior Director of Nutrition and Weight Loss. "Our 60day programming boosts your motivation and gives you a proven plan to follow with the days getting shorter and to-do lists getting longer."

The program has led to thousands of transformations over the years, like Jarron Lucas (Centreville, VA), a winner in Life Time's most recent 60day spring challenge. One of Lucas' goals during the 60day was to log everything he ate and drank for the entire challenge. He also worked out consistently and celebrated little victories every day. He transformed his health, lost a significant amount of body fat and to boot, gained the confidence to land his dream job as a federal security officer.

After each Life Time 60day, participants can submit an essay and photos. Life Time coaches select the top contenders, who receive a prize pack. Winners will be announced on November 30th.

Prizes for winners include a five-day/four-night getaway for two to Breathless Cancun Soul Resort & Spa, ten personal training sessions from the most accredited trainers in the industry, a Life Time Membership dues credit, a Life Time nutritional supplement prize pack and a WHOOP band.

For more information on the in-club program and to sign up, visit www.lifetime60day.com.

For those seeking additional resources and coaching, Life Time is also launching a complimentary, two-week guided D.TOX program on September 19th that can help you reset your eating habits and lose weight.

About Life Time®

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of nearly 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

