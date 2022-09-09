ReneSola Power to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, today announced that its management team is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences.

September 12 th – 14th: H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference ( New York, NY )

o Presentation scheduled at 10:30 am EDT on Tuesday, September 13th

Tuesday, September 20 th: Roth Capital Partners 9th Annual Solar & Storage Symposium ( Anaheim, CA )

Management will also participate in one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors at each conference. For more information or to request a meeting, please contact your institutional sales representative at each sponsoring company.

About ReneSola Power

ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer and operator. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services. With local professional teams in more than 10 countries around the world, the business is spread across number of regions where the solar power project markets are growing rapidly and can sustain that growth due to improved clarity around government policies. The Company's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and growing markets; specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has a market-leading position in several geographies, including Poland, Hungary, Minnesota and New York. For more information, please visit www.renesolapower.com.

