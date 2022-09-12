Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For August 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $89.8 billion as of August 31, 2022, a decrease of $4.2 billion from assets under management at July 31, 2022. The decrease was due to market depreciation of $4.2 billion and distributions of $180 million, partially offset by net inflows of $197 million.
Assets Under Management
(unaudited)
($ in millions)
AUM
Net
Market
AUM
By investment vehicle:
7/31/2022
Flows
Depreciation
Distributions
8/31/2022
Institutional Accounts:
Advisory
$21,725
$46
($1,052)
$ -
$20,719
Japan Subadvisory
9,704
24
(570)
(78)
9,080
Subadvisory excluding Japan
5,830
229
(340)
-
5,719
Total Institutional Accounts
37,259
299
(1,962)
(78)
35,518
Open-end Funds
44,363
(105)
(1,921)
(51)
42,286
Closed-end Funds
12,379
3
(342)
(51)
11,989
Total AUM
$94,001
$197
($4,225)
($180)
$89,793
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.
View original content:
SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.