Digi-Key Electronics Announces 2022 Back2School Prize Draw

Sweepstakes fosters innovation and learning for students

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, has opened its highly-anticipated annual Back2School Prize Draw sweepstakes, which gives college students an opportunity to win prizes that empower them to use real-world engineering tools and resources.

The 2022 #DKBack2School Prize Draw runs Sept. 12-Oct. 28, 2022, with winners announced soon after the submission deadline. (PRNewswire)

There will be 11 prize giveaways total, and winners will be randomly selected. One grand prize winner will receive a LulzBot Mini 3D printer and filament; five second prize winners will receive the Picade X HAT Arcade Game kit, DK ruler and Innovation Handbook; and five third prize winners will receive a Pokit meter, DK ruler, 50 DK Solderful breadboards, Innovation Handbook, Machinechat license and Molex wire crimper. The content of the prize kits may vary depending on the applicant's region, but the prizes will be of equivalent value.

"We're excited to once again host our popular Back2School Prize Draw, providing students with components to not only apply to their classes but that also help to fuel their innovation," said YC Wang, global academic program director at Digi-Key. "Digi-Key is proud to offer the tools they need to flex their imaginations and engineering muscles while providing encouragement and support to advance their skills and cultivate their passion for engineering."

"Students are the next generation of innovators, and at Digi-Key, we're dedicated to empowering and supporting them," said David Sandys, director of technical marketing at Digi-Key. "We want to provide students with valuable tools, products and resources that encourage them to always continue learning and honing their skills to spark new ideas."

The sweepstakes is open to any student with a university or college email address, and entries may be made in students' local language. To learn more or enter the Back2School Prize Draw, visit Digi-Key's website here. Submissions are open from Sept. 12-Oct. 28, 2022, and winners will be announced shortly after the Oct. 28 deadline.

