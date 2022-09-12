Lightspin Democratizes Cloud Security with Launch of Free Product Tier

SaaS Companies Can Rely on Lightspin to Remediate Cloud Security Risks in Minutes

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightspin , the #1 cloud security solution for SaaS companies of all sizes, today announced free access to its Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). The platform prioritizes and remediates cloud security risks in minutes powered by the industry's only Attack Path Engine .

There are more than 25,000 SaaS companies , with an estimated market size of more than $272 billion. These cloud-native SaaS companies looking to secure their data and workloads in the cloud have historically had two choices: a noisy legacy solution or expensive modern software designed for the enterprise market.

Lightspin is meeting SaaS market demand for a robust and comprehensive cloud security solution that covers cloud-native companies from build to runtime. Driven by strong market interest - 600% increase in sign-ups since the free trial was announced less than 9 months ago - Lightspin created a model to empower customers and allow the organization to scale as the need grows. Lightspin now offers a self-serve experience that aligns with how SaaS security and engineering leaders want to discover and procure best-in-class tools. Lightspin's transparent pricing eliminates the guessing game of the traditional software buying process.

"Great cloud security products should not just be for the enterprise," said Vladi Sandler, co-founder and CEO of Lightspin. "We know that security buyers want to explore products, they want to get immediate value from the solutions they are considering purchasing, and importantly they want transparency in pricing. There are many tools in the market, but Lightspin offers the undisputed best value."

Lightspin provides immediate tangible value via its Attack Path Engine which generates contextualized cloud risks from an attacker's perspective. Efficiently built on a Neo4j graph database and powered by proprietary graph algorithms developed by experienced cloud security researchers, Lightspin's CNAPP needs no configuration or custom queries to get started. Users can be up in minutes and ready to identify the fastest path to damage that an attacker could take to breach their cloud environment.

Lightspin's pricing tiers include:

Free Tier

IaC scanning engine for up to 10 repositories. Lightspin'sfor up to 10 repositories.

Recon.Cloud for public exposure information or through Lightspin's IaC security tool. Expanded daily scan access for attack surface discovery capabilities with award-winningfor public exposure information or through Lightspin's IaC security tool.

Premium Tier:

Built to be the most accessible and robust cloud native application protection platform: CSPM, KSPM, CWPP, IaC, and more starting at only $15,000 per year.

Unlimited access to the proprietary Attack Path Engine: attack path analysis, root cause analysis, and dynamic remediation.

SSO is included.

API support.

Access to all tool integrations.

Enterprise Tier:

All premium tier offerings, plus increased limits.

Complete runtime protection for Kubernetes clusters.

Dedicated white glove technical support from cloud experts.

Free self-serve access to the Lightspin platform will be available in Q4. Visit www.lightspin.io/pricing to learn more.

About Lightspin

Lightspin is the #1 cloud security solution for SaaS companies of all sizes. Agentless and easy to deploy, Lightspin's Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) efficiently prioritizes and remediates cloud security risks in minutes using the industry's only Attack Path Engine built on the graph. Supporting Amazon Web Services, Google Public Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Kubernetes, Lightspin simplifies cloud security and compliance via its self-serve offering and graph-based algorithms. Based in New York and Tel Aviv, Lightspin is backed by Dell Technologies Capital and Ibex Investors. Leading SaaS companies such as Imperva, OutSystems, PageUp and Riskified trust Lightspin to protect their data and workloads in the cloud. Learn more at www.lightspin.io .

