Medivir to present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer in areas of high unmet medical need, today announces that the company will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 12-14, 2022.

The presentation is now available on Medivirs website; www.medivir.com.

For additional information, please contact

Magnus Christensen, CFO, Medivir AB

Telephone: +46 8 5468 3100

E-mail: magnus.christensen@medivir.com

Medivir in brief

Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of fostroxacitabine bralpamide (fostrox), a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects. Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, is exclusively outlicensed to IGM Biosciences (Nasdaq: IGMS) to be developed in combination with IGM-antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

