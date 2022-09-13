AllSpire Health GPO announces their newest participant Meritus Health

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllSpire Health GPO is excited to announce that Meritus Health has chosen AllSpire Health GPO along with national partner HealthTrust Purchasing Group. Effective July 1, they are the first health system based in Maryland to join AllSpire Health GPO's regional footprint. Meritus Health, including Meritus Medical Center, Meritus Medical Group, Meritus Home Health, Equipped for Life and other Meritus affiliates, will realize immediate benefits in cost savings and efficiency.

"We are excited to have Meritus Health as a part of AllSpire Health GPO. This will allow the health system to integrate cost savings opportunities with data and insights including product utilization benchmarking," said Steve Albanese, Vice President/Executive Director of AllSpire Health GPO.

In addition to cost savings on existing product and service categories, Meritus Health will join AllSpire Health GPO in evaluating new goods, services and technologies along with the over fifty hospitals that have already engaged with AllSpire Health GPO.

About Meritus Health:

Meritus Health, western Maryland's largest health care provider, is located at the crossroads of western Maryland, southern Pennsylvania and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia. With nearly 3,000 employees, 500 medical staff members and 240 volunteers, Meritus Health serves about 200,000 residents of the tristate region.

Meritus Medical Center, the flagship facility of the health system, has more than 320 beds. Meritus Health also includes Meritus Medical Group, a network of 20 medical practices with more than 100 providers; Meritus Home Health; and Equipped for Life, a medical equipment company. With a long-standing history of caring for the community, Meritus Health relentlessly pursues excellence to improve the health status of the region.

About AllSpire Health GPO:

Founded in 2016, AllSpire Health GPO, LLC is a collaborative, regional group purchasing organization utilizing innovative analytics, as well as product and purchased service standardization, as a platform to escalate the improvement of clinical outcomes, enable greater access to affordable healthcare, ensure economic sustainability, and enhance patient, physician, and clinician satisfaction among its members. AllSpire Health GPO delivers value via the development and execution of clinical and service line improvement initiatives across the care continuum.

