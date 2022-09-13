Choice Hotels Introduces 'Your Key to Profit' Resource to Benefit Franchise Owners

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH),--one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, is building on its longstanding commitment to increasing owner profitability with a free resource for its hotel owners: Your Key to Profit. Launching in the fourth quarter of 2022, the new platform will centralize all Choice's proprietary profitability tools in an on-demand, mobile-friendly system to better enable success for owners' hotels.

"Choice Hotels' award-winning tools, capabilities, and expert advice from revenue management consultants enable franchise owners to quickly execute the right pricing strategy and effectively reach our target customers, which is critical in this inflationary environment. Our enduring pledge to help franchise owners not only succeed, but thrive in the marketplace is our driving focus," said John Bonds, senior vice president, enterprise operations and technology, Choice Hotels. "Regardless of brand segment, Your Key to Profit unlocks a range of property-specific opportunities to help hoteliers lower their total cost of ownership while helping fuel profitability. This tool is the latest example of how Choice proactively evolves its technology to enhance the hotel ownership experience and serves as another proof point for why the company continues to have an industry-leading voluntary franchisee retention rate."

The Your Key to Profit platform will be directly accessible from choiceADVANTAGE--the company's leading property management system--and includes an intuitive portal with the most frequently used franchise resources, including:

Profitability benchmarking tools, such as Hot Stats . Choice Hotels owners will also have access to Choice's proprietary channel-mix calculators, budget templates, hiring resources, and vendor information through the new platform.

The Profit Playbook – an updated, easy-to-use hub with tools, resources, best practices and professional services to help franchisees boost profitability and provide insights on what drives profits within the larger Choice community.

Revenue management resources, including ChoiceMAX , an award-winning tool designed to help owners more effectively manage room rates, distribution channels, and inventory.

Choice University, the company's industry-leading learning platform featuring expert-designed training modules that franchise owners can access to help refine their leadership skills, streamline hotel operations, and more.

The new system's mobile-friendly capabilities also make it easier for existing owners to connect with the company's Area Directors, a field-based team of hotel operations experts. These experts continue to support owner profitability by providing one-on-one consultation to help owners increase their operating efficiencies for a better return on their investment. The Your Key to Profit platform will include a brand-new interactive message board feature--to enable owners to post their successes and share best practices with their peers.

Choice Hotels has been an industry leader in innovation over the course of its more than 80-year history. It was the first hotel company to offer online booking, roll out a global iPhone application, and launch a soft brand in the Ascend Hotel Collection. More recently, Choice Hotels introduced the industry's first cloud-based global reservation system and distribution platform in more than 30 years. The company also pursues strategic relationships with best-in-class technology companies, including Amazon Web Services, which enhances its systems' performance, scalability, and reliability. Further, Choice Hotels became the first hotel company to work with Google to launch voice-enabled booking and Book on Google, a tool that allows travelers to seamlessly search, select, and reserve hotel rooms at any of Choice's hotel brands.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. On August 11, 2022, Choice acquired Radisson Hotels Americas, adding nine brands, more than 600 hotels, and approximately 67,000 rooms in the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Canada to its portfolio. With 22 brands, Choice Hotels has more than 7,500 hotels, and nearly 650,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories as of August 11, 2022. The Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a broad range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upper upscale, upper mid-scale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members a faster way to rewards, with personalized benefits starting on day one. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

