EYEBUYDIRECT LAUNCHES CITY SMART COLLECTION

The DTC eyewear retailer's newest collection touts premium materials and transition lenses

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect, the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, has launched its City Smart Collection – the newest portfolio that pays homage to city living and the luxury that comes with it.

EyeBuyDirect (PRNewsfoto/EyeBuyDirect) (PRNewswire)

The collection includes various frame styles made with high quality materials and a number of transition lenses. City Smart allows you to put your fashion foot forward and celebrate the craftsmanship of Eyebuydirect.

From bright colors and futuristic designs, to classic shapes and subtle details, this collection embraces the diversity of city living. With nearly 70 frames, there's no shortage of go-to eyewear for everyone to express their individuality within the City Smart Collection. Standout frames include:

Orson ( $59 USD ): A modern take on a classic style, featuring an aviator silhouette with angular eye wire. These lenses, available in gold, silver and dark gunmetal, are futuristic with classic elements (including double brow and tortoise shell temple tips). ): A modern take on a classic style, featuring an aviator silhouette with angular eye wire. These lenses, available in gold, silver and dark gunmetal, are futuristic with classic elements (including double brow and tortoise shell temple tips).

Famous ( $59 USD ): A cozy frame that features a bold set of geometric lenses, double stud rivets on the temples and a keyhole nose bridge. These frames are perfect for those who know tortoiseshell will never go out of style. ): A cozy frame that features a bold set of geometric lenses, double stud rivets on the temples and a keyhole nose bridge. These frames are perfect for those who know tortoiseshell will never go out of style.

Destination ( $90 USD ): A matte black frame that rocks semi-rimless lenses, with lightweight titanium construction and adjustable nose pads for added comfort. Subtle curves with style inspired these frames that will stun at any occasion. ): A matte black frame that rocks semi-rimless lenses, with lightweight titanium construction and adjustable nose pads for added comfort. Subtle curves with style inspired these frames that will stun at any occasion.

The latest collection is available now exclusively on Eyebuydirect.com. For additional information about Eyebuydirect or to shop the City Smart Collection, please visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/.

About Eyebuydirect

Established in 2006 , Eyebuydirect is the leading online destination for prescription eyewear that delivers on style, convenience, and accessibility. With over 3,000 frames starting at $6 USD/$9 CAD, Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfect frames to fit their personality. We offer Virtual Try-On technology and 2-day delivery on thousands of frames to make shopping for eyewear efficient and easy. Through our Buy 1 Give 1 Program, a pair of glasses is donated to the most underserved communities worldwide for every order placed. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, the world's largest provider of eyecare products and services.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com or on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EyeBuyDirect