First Annual Bausch + Lomb Sponsored Visionary Report Spotlights Nation's 'Blind Spots' on Age-related Macular Degeneration, a Leading Cause of Vision Loss for People 50+

New Report Reveals Vision Loss a Concern for Aging Americans Surveyed, But Majority Are Unaware Age-related Macular Degeneration Is a Leading Cause of Blindness

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) ("Bausch + Lomb"), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today released a report of survey results from the company's first annual Visionary Report, which was designed to identify new key insights into the value Americans place on their eyesight, as well as the 'blind spots' that may exist in the understanding and awareness of Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of vision loss for those over age 501 and the leading cause of blindness for the 65+ population2.

Most notably in the report, 81% of U.S. adults surveyed would be willing to give up something else that is important - going on vacation, a million dollars, the internet, listening to music, the ability to remember people's names or another one of their senses - if it meant never losing their eyesight. Despite this clear prioritization of the ability to see, only 37% of U.S. adults 50+ surveyed know that AMD is a very real threat as a leading cause of vision loss for Americans.

"Today in the United States, an estimated 16 million Americans suffer from AMD, and this figure is expected to grow as the number of those age 65 and older continues to rise,"3-4 said Joe Gordon, president, Global Consumer, Surgical and Vision Care, Bausch + Lomb. "Bausch + Lomb is committed to addressing the eye health needs of patients, and we believe it's important to gain a better understanding of how Americans understand this condition and its potentially debilitating impact on their vision. Our hope is that this report will raise awareness, help to fill those education gaps and foster important dialogue between eye care professionals and their patients."

Key findings from the 2022 Visionary Report include:

Eyesight is a crystal clear priority across generations.

62% of Americans 50+ are worried about losing their eyesight as they age.

81% of Americans would be willing to give up one of the following if it meant never losing their eyesight: going on vacation again, a million dollars, the internet, listening to music, the ability to remember people's names or another one of their senses.

Despite this, AMD – a leading cause of vision loss – isn't in focus.

Only 44% of Americans are concerned about developing AMD as they get older.

Alzheimer's disease and dementia impact 11% of seniors 65+ and 82% of Americans 65+ are very/somewhat familiar with it. By contrast, AMD impacts 30% of the 65+ population and only 56% of those aged 65+ are aware of it.5

True understanding of AMD remains blurry.

61% of Americans aren't aware that a dilated eye exam is needed to diagnose AMD.

58% of Americans 50+ aren't sure if the progression of AMD is inevitable.

Less than half of Americans are aware that vitamins/supplements may reduce the risk of progression of AMD in some patients.

Americans have a desire to see what they've been missing, learn more and take action.

75% of Americans who see an ophthalmologist/optometrist and have heard of AMD have never discussed it with their provider.

77% of this group would be interested in discussing AMD, along with its warning signs and risk factors, with their eye doctor.

"The data included in the Bausch + Lomb Visionary Report is impactful as a practicing physician as it demonstrates that many of those who are vulnerable to AMD are both unaware of the risk and are unfortunately lacking a full understanding of AMD and how it can affect their vision," said Rishi Singh, staff physician, Cleveland Clinic Florida, and president, Cleveland Clinic Martin North and South Hospitals. "It's clear that the majority of Americans who have been to the eye doctor are interested in discussing the condition, warning signs and risk factors, and these are insights my colleagues and I can use to help patients feel confident and in control of their eye health."

About the Methodology Behind the Visionary Report

The Visionary Report was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Bausch + Lomb from April 14-18, 2022 among 2,073 respondents, 18 years of age and older. The sampling precision of Harris Online Polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

About AMD

Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) is a progressive eye condition that impacts central vision and is a leading cause of blindness in adults aged 50 and older. The eye disease impacts central vision and occurs when the macula – the part of the eye that controls sharp straight-ahead vision – is damaged over time, causing people to have difficulty seeing faces, reading, driving or doing close-up work like cooking.3 Early-stage AMD often does not present any symptoms or changes in vision, as symptoms usually appear gradually over time. This progressive condition can impact one or both eyes.3



About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with more than 12,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.



References

