InventHelp Inventor Develops New Acne Wipes for Cleaning the Skin (FED-2404)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple product to help clean the skin and clear acne," said an inventor, from Renton, Wash., "so I invented ACNE WIPES. My design could help to leave the skin feeling smooth, clean, fresh, toned and attractive."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to cleanse the skin and kill bacteria. In doing so, it offers a time-saving alternative to traditional skin care routines. It also helps to combat acne issues and it could contribute to a healthier appearance. The invention features an all-natural design that is easy to use so it is ideal for teenagers and individuals with acne. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FED-2404, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp