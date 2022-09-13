New Intelligent Shark Stratos™ Cordless Delivers Genius-level Clean

New product pushes traditional cleaning boundaries with technology of tomorrow

NEEDHAM, Mass., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- – At a time when the desire for a clean home is on the rise, consumers are searching for solutions that go beyond surface level. Shark, America's #1 Vacuum Brand[1], is constantly innovating to help people feel confident in the cleanliness of their homes, and its newest innovation, the Shark Stratos™ Cordless, is bringing Clean Sense IQ technology to vacuums for the first time.

The Shark Stratos™ Cordless features Clean Sense IQ to detect dirt one cannot see, and automatically boosts power. It has the strongest suction of any Shark® cordless vacuum, plus Odor Neutralizer Technology for a fresh-smelling home. Lightweight and easy to maneuver, no cordless vacuum picks up hair better*. *From floor to dust cup, third party tested on human/pet hair (PRNewswire)

Featuring the technology of tomorrow, the Shark Stratos™ Cordless goes beyond cleaning up everyday messes like leftover crumbs and dried mud with Clean Sense IQ technology and the strongest suction[2] of any Shark® cordless vacuum.

Using an infrared sensor, Clean Sense IQ detects dirt one cannot see, automatically increases power for up to 50 percent better[3] dirt pickup, and the LED indicator lights up to confirm the floors are clean. It goes below the surface level of carpet for a deeper, better clean. After using this lightweight vacuum, people can feel confident their floors don't just look clean.

An all-star performer for both families and furry friends, its deep-cleaning DuoClean® PowerFins® HairPro™ nozzle captures more dirt and hair[4], and the self-cleaning brushroll gets rid of hair wrap, making it easy to clean up after pets. In fact, no cordless vacuum picks up hair better[5].

"As a leader disrupting the category year over year, we are thrilled to introduce the first vacuum that features Clean Sense IQ technology – the Shark Stratos™ Cordless, which will change how people clean forever," said Danielle Lessing, Senior Vice President, Product Development for Shark. "As people continue to focus on their home's cleanliness, we are committed to helping them clean smarter and offering the tools to help them do just that."

The Shark Stratos™ Cordless brings another layer of cleaning innovation with Odor Neutralizer Technology. Gone are the days of dirty, stinky vacuums, as this new technology guards against bad odors from debris inside the vacuum to keep homes smelling fresh. The product also features an Anti-Allergen Complete Seal and HEPA Filter that traps over 99.9 percent of dust and allergens[6].

Shark will continue to integrate Clean Sense IQ technology across future cordless vacuums, including the newly redesigned Shark® Cordless Pro . The Shark Stratos™ Cordless joins Shark's lineup of air purifiers that feature Clean Sense IQ technology. Clean Sense IQ technology is a testament to Shark's commitment to helping people achieve a whole-home clean they can feel confident in – from the air they breathe to the floors they traverse.

The Shark Stratos™ Cordless is available for $499.99 at SharkClean.com and other major retailers, including Amazon and Target. For consumers seeking out a corded option, the Shark Stratos™ Upright Vacuum is part of the Shark Stratos™ family and available for $429.00. The Shark® Cordless Pro is also available for $399.99.

About JS Global

JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited (Hong Kong: 1691) is a world leading producer of small household appliances. As of Dec 31st, 2020, JS Global ranked number 3 among the small household appliance focused companies. It primarily operates three major brands: Shark, Ninja and Joyoung. The Company's success is centered around its deep understanding of consumer needs, and is built on its strong product innovation and design capability powered by a global research and development platform, marketing strengths driving high brand engagement, and an omni-channel distribution coverage with high penetration.

About Shark:

Shark® creates home appliances that inspire confidence—whether it's in clean floors, pure air, or a beautiful hairstyle. We believe that innovation is crowd-sourced. Each of our products is created with the help of consumers, through countless hours of research and testing. Shark® was founded on relentless drive and a never-satisfied attitude—and it pushes us every day to continue creating solutions that positively impact our lives, and bring confidence to our routines.

