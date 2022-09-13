QALO and Pela Join Forces to Create the World's First Compostable Wedding Ring

SANTA ANA, Calif, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QALO , the active lifestyle company and pioneer of the original silicone wedding band, has partnered with Pela , creators of the compostable phone case, to launch a line of rings that's fully compostable from product to packaging. The QALO x Pela collection is designed by QALO's team of active, outdoor enthusiasts, and made from Pela's signature plant-based material, allowing customers to show their commitment to both their person, and their planet.

Two nature-loving teams, one shared vision

"Our team and our community was born out of love for the great outdoors, and so we've always fought to protect the planet," said Ali Radel, Director of Marketing at QALO. "As we continue to seek new ways to further our commitment to driving positive environmental change, it was only natural to team up with a like-minded brand that continually pushes the envelope – and we knew it had to be Pela."

"Pela is on a mission to create a waste-free future, and we're excited to align with like-minded partner QALO to get there," said Matt Bertulli, CEO of Pela. "This partnership proves that when two industry-disrupting teams join forces we can change the way the world thinks about sustainable business. This line of wedding rings is just the beginning."

Rings rooted in strength, style, and sustainability

The new QALO x Pela rings pair the durability and comfort QALO is known for with Pela's proprietary, compostable bioplastic made from plants. Key features of the range include:

High flexibility, allowing the rings to maintain QALO's signature comfortable fit

Smooth surface, creating a clean and modern silhouette

Made with a plant-based biopolymer that produces 25% less CO2e and 67% less waste than conventional plastic material

Compostable packaging using Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified paper and vegetable ink

When you feel your QALO x Pela ring has reached the end of its life cycle, both the ring and its packaging can be transformed into fertile ground and returned to the earth using a backyard, community, or countertop composter. All you'll need to do is toss your used ring and packaging in your preferred composter, give it all a mix, and let the microorganisms do the rest of the work.

QALO's collaboration with Pela represents the latest step in its accumulating efforts to protect the environment. Since its beginning, QALO has introduced several changes to the business, including removing all plastic from packaging and mailers, introducing carbon-neutral shipping via EcoCart, and joining forces with TerraCycle to create the Recycle Any Silicone Program, which allows customers to simply send in any silicone product - QALO or otherwise - to be recycled for them.

The QALO x Pela collection is available starting today at QALO.com for $39.95 and in five new earth-toned colorways.

About QALO

Founded in 2013, QALO started life as pioneers of the silicone wedding ring, inspired by the belief that you should never have to choose between your own safety and comfort, and showing your commitment to the one you love. QALO has spent years creating ultra durable, 100% safe silicone rings that are so flexible and lightweight, you'll barely realize you're wearing them. Today, QALO makes a range of active lifestyle products, all purpose-designed to remove the barriers that get in your way, and help you through life's adventures. Because you should never have to compromise on the things that matter most. To learn more about QALO, please visit QALO.com .

QALO is part of Win Brands Group (Win), an omnichannel retail platform that buys and builds category-defining brands. In addition to QALO, Win's current portfolio includes Homesick (scented candles and home fragrances), Gravity (the original weighted blanket), and Love Your Melon (mission-driven outerwear).

About Pela

Pela makes everyday products without everyday waste that educate and inspire a global community of people who are committed to making a positive impact on our planet. As a Certified B Corporation, Climate Neutral Certified and member of 1% For The Planet, Pela is on a mission to eliminate 10 Billion pounds of waste from the global waste stream and continues to research and develop the most innovative products to create a waste-free future. To learn more about Pela's sustainable products visit www.pelacase.com

