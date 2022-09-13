REAL SIMPLE Unveils Its Fifth Annual REAL SIMPLE HOME in the Rosemary Beach Community in Inlet Beach, Florida

Reimagined Home with Fresh Style, Innovative Products, and Organizing Ideas to Open For Tours September 16-18

Nine Sponsors include American Standard® Heating and Air Conditioning, Bio-Oil® Skincare, CURÉL® Ultra Healing® Lotion, Eggland's Best, Elkay®, Glad, Minted, Ooni, and Valspar®.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's REAL SIMPLE today revealed the 2022 REAL SIMPLE HOME, a modern three-story bungalow that's been completely redesigned and reimagined by some of the country's most influential designers and lifestyle experts in collaboration with REAL SIMPLE editors. Featuring multifunctional spaces, clever organizational solutions, innovative products, and contemporary decor, the home draws inspiration from the coastal community of Florida's Rosemary Beach and offers dozens of doable ideas for readers to bring into their own homes. Take a virtual tour and shop the rooms of the 2022 REAL SIMPLE HOME now on RealSimple.com and pick up the October issue on sale September 16.

The 2022 REAL SIMPLE HOME is featured in the October issue, on sale September 16 (PRNewswire)

"Whatever you're looking to improve, our fifth annual REAL SIMPLE HOME has you covered. This isn't some highfalutin 'show home,' this space is full of real inspiration and accessible ideas. We offer actionable ways to create a place that's beautiful, comfortable, and uniquely yours," said REAL SIMPLE Editor in Chief, Lauren Iannotti.

This year, REAL SIMPLE teamed up with nine leading designers to transform a laid-back beach bungalow into a curated collection of rooms featuring fresh styles, smart storage solutions, and clever organization techniques. Inspired by the picturesque locale of the Rosemary Beach community in Inlet Beach, Florida, each designer incorporated different elements of contemporary coastal design into the space, using surprising elements of color, pattern, and texture throughout the home. The team transformed overlooked corners of the home to ensure no space was wasted, creating practical organization, storage ideas and multifunctional areas that cover everything from meal prep to homework time. While spaces like the laundry room and pantry are organized to be functional for busy families, the home also features areas built for entertaining, such as a multifunctional loft, vibrant living room, and outdoor porch.

The team of interior designers and tastemakers includes:

Alli Bridgers , Emily Shreve , and Shaina Burrell , The Home Edit

Clara Jung , Banner Day Interiors

Dabito , Old Brand New

Erin Wheeler , Sunny Circle Studio

Gina Gutierrez , Gina Rachelle Design

Kelly Finley , Joy Street Design

Erica Finamore , REAL SIMPLE Home Director

Katie Holdefehr , RealSimple.com Associate Editorial Director

Leslie Corona , REAL SIMPLE Senior Home Editor

"I'm thrilled to be a part of this year's REAL SIMPLE HOME, where each room is packed with vibrant colors, bold patterns, and lots of personality. We were all inspired by the coastal setting of Rosemary Beach, but it's fascinating to see the many ways it came to life through design. For me, motifs of seaweed and underwater life influenced the living room, while my fellow designers implemented splashy prints, breezy shades of blue, and show-stopping natural murals into spaces that are built for entertaining and lounging after a day at the beach. Whether you visit the home in person or virtually, I hope it inspires you to be bold when designing a space that you love," said Dabito, Founder of Old Brand New.

For the first time, consumers will be able to tour the REAL SIMPLE HOME right from their devices via a 360VR video tour available on RealSimple.com . The interactive tour allows users to virtually walk through the space, shop featured products, and learn about the design process from Editor in Chief Lauren Iannotti. The custom experience was created by Openhaus, which helps brands create 3D virtual experiences that boost audience engagement and drive business results.

The 2022 REAL SIMPLE HOME will open its doors to the public for tours September 16-18. Tickets ($25) are available for purchase at RealSimpleHomeTour.com and proceeds from tours benefit the Rosemary Beach Foundation and Habitat for Humanity of Walton County, Florida.

"Our fifth-annual REAL SIMPLE HOME provides smart and stylish solutions to help consumers elevate their spaces with more design and organizing solutions than ever before. We're thrilled to bring this exciting experience to the Rosemary Beach community and we thank our sponsors and partners for helping to bring this home to life in new ways," said REAL SIMPLE Vice President, Publisher, Tiffany Ehasz.

REAL SIMPLE HOME sponsors include American Standard® Heating and Air Conditioning, Bio-Oil® Skincare, CURÉL® Ultra Healing® Lotion, Eggland's Best, Elkay®, Glad, Minted, Ooni, and Valspar®.

ABOUT REAL SIMPLE

REAL SIMPLE provides practical and useful solutions for simplifying every aspect of a modern woman's busy life. By tightly curating the best advice, products and services to make decisions simple, REAL SIMPLE delivers a judgment-free guide for life, leaving her lighter, more accomplished, and in control. As the number one women's lifestyle magazine at newsstand and on Apple News+, REAL SIMPLE reaches an audience of 22 million every month through print, digital, podcasts, licensed products, brand experiences, and more. REAL SIMPLE is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dotdash Meredith