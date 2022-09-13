THE VENETIAN RESORT LAS VEGAS PRESENTS FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME FROM PRODUCER LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA, CREATOR OF HAMILTON

Performances of the critically acclaimed improv comedy sensation begin Nov. 10

Tickets on sale Sept. 14

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Before "Hamilton" . . . Before "In the Heights" . . . there was FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME. From producer Lin-Manuel Miranda and fresh from Broadway, FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME brings hip-hop improv to The Summit Showroom inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas on Nov. 10. Recipient of a 2020 Special Tony Award®, FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME, directed by Thomas Kail, is a non-stop blend of hip-hop, improvisational comedy, music, and vocal stylings.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (PRNewsfoto/The Venetian Resort Las Vegas) (PRNewswire)

From producer Lin-Manuel Miranda , FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME brings hip-hop improv to The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas.

"Freestyle Love Supreme is an exciting addition to our entertainment lineup and furthers our commitment to providing new and unmatched offerings for our guests," said Patrick Nichols, president and chief operating officer of the Venetian Resort Las Vegas. "The show is completely driven by audience interaction, which provides an unexpected element and a new experience every night."

Taking the stage in The Summit Showroom for FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME at The Venetian Resort will be Simone Acosta AKA "Sims;" Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut;" Richard Baskin, Jr. AKA "Rich Midway;" Jay C. Ellis AKA "Jellis J;" Kaila Mullady AKA "Kaiser Rözé;" Morgan Reilly AKA "Hummingbird;" and Dizzy Senze AKA "Dizzy." In addition, the cast will have a rotating roster of special guests at select performances.

This cast of talented performers will provide non-stop action throughout the 90-minute show, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. No two shows are ever the same.

"Some of my most fulfilling creative moments have come from working on Freestyle Love Supreme and I'm excited to see its next chapter unfold on the Las Vegas Strip at The Venetian Resort," said Lin-Manuel Miranda. "This show consistently surprises the performers and the audience and I'm certain the Las Vegas crowd will bring an added element of excitement that we haven't seen before."

The electrifying vocals of the performers – from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow – are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion. Conceived by Anthony Veneziale and created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale, FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME pays homage to John Coltrane's "A Love Supreme," with a nod to musical roots in jazz, soul, blues and hip-hop.

Performances will run Wednesdays – Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., and Sundays at 7 p.m. Grazie® Rewards members receive access to a special pre-sale beginning Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m. PDT. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. PDT. Tickets start at $57.45 and can be purchased at venetianlasvegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

