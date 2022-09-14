Champion the Challenges Hosts Golf 4 Life Free Event for Stroke Survivors in San Jose

Annual Golf Event Helps Stroke Survivors Improve Strength, Flexibility, and Balance

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion the Challenges, a nonprofit foundation committed to reimagining stroke rehabilitation, hosted more than 180 local attendees at the annual Golf 4 Life Event today at Los Lagos Golf Course in San Jose.

Golf 4 Life is a free event dedicated to balancing life after stroke by providing survivors, caregivers, and families with an opportunity to socialize and enjoy a pleasant day outdoors. Stroke survivors at the event participated in a putting challenge, 3-hole game of golf and one-on-one lessons. Many attendees were excited to test out a new swing-less golf club made by PowerGolf. This innovative club uses an internal mechanical piston to hit shots 200 yards, and in this way, survivors who cannot lift their arms are still able to hit their own shots.

Therapists from bay area hospitals volunteered providing onsite balance assessments, and nurses conducted blood pressure screenings. In addition, exhibitors displayed a range of new stroke recovery technologies including neuro-acupuncture, healthcare virtual reality, and adaptive equipment such as prostheses, braces and supports to aid a stroke survivor's mobility. One important part of rehabilitation is home care, and we are pleased to have AHA Auxilio-HomeAide, who provides in-home medical aide, and personal concierge services in the Bay Area.

Participants took golf lessons from PGA teaching Pro's, and everyone enjoyed the addition of a special team of coffee baristas, so attendees could enjoy a latte or cappuccino while taking a break. A free BBQ lunch was provided, followed by an inspiring stroke story by Chris Wilder and his wife, Kate Emmett-Wilder. Chris Wilder is the former Executive Director of the Valley Medical Center Foundation who suffered a severe stroke in March 2021. As an avid golfer, Chris urged attendees to keep trying new ways to participate in the activities they enjoyed before their stroke. Kate gently reminded spouses and caregivers to make sure they focus on their own well-being, while supporting their loved ones.

Deb Shaw, Co-Founder and President of Champion the Challenges, survived three strokes from September 2016 to May 2019, during which time she spent many days in the ICU. Based on Deb's experiences, and aggressive rehabilitation, she and her husband Bob co-founded the stroke nonprofit 501(c)3 foundation as a way of giving back to the stroke community.

"Champion the Challenges is very proud to welcome so many local stroke survivors and their families to participate in Golf 4 Life this year," Deb Shaw said. "We are inspired by the strength and commitment of the whole Bay Area stroke community to come together in a spirit of celebration at this wonderful event."

Regional partners and sponsors for Golf 4 Life included Good Samaritan Hospital, Regional Medical Center, El Camino Health, Valley Medical Center, Stanford Health Care, O'Connor Hospital, San Jose Parks- Recreation & Neighborhood Services, and Los Lagos Golf Course.

About Champion the Challenges

Champion the Challenges is a nonprofit foundation with a mission to help stroke survivors, therapists, family, and friends to reimagine stroke rehabilitation. This is a journey everyone needs to be a part of to achieve the best results. Founded in 2021, Champion the Challenges provides inspiring ideas and helpful resources for everyone to use and share.

For more information, please visit:

For Media Inquiries:

Lumina Communications for Champion the Challenges

champion@luminapr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Champion the Challenges