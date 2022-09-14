Fintech VC Group 11 Hosts Webinar Series on the Future of the Office of the CFO

As the office of the CFO continues to evolve, Group 11 category-defining portfolio companies offer solutions to digitize finance and empower finance leaders.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading enterprise-fintech venture capital firm Group 11 has announced a webinar series called Digitizing the Office of the CFO featuring portfolio company executives who are revolutionizing financial services.

The six-part webinar series, launching in October 2022 through April 2023, creates a forum for finance leaders and decision makers to discuss the unique challenges they face, both in day-to-day operational aspects of the job, as well as forward-looking strategic planning. Solutions discussed during these webinars will help CFOs navigate volatility, in the presence of an uncertain economic environment.

The virtual fireside chats will be hosted by Group 11's Founding Partner Dovi Frances , a decade-long fintech investor and thought-leader. Frances will guide conversations on unique pain points faced by the modern CFO, and how finance executives are solving some of these complex challenges.

Today's CFO is responsible for far more than just "finance," and is increasingly taking on strategic initiatives across the entire organization. As the role of the modern CFO expands, so too does the need for investments in technology to enable effective oversight. Automation and digitization are vital processes that drive success for modern executives, often leaving the late-adopters behind.

"At Group 11, we have been investing in the future of fintech long before its contemporary buzzword status. We have seen firsthand how CFOs and financial leaders have struggled to adapt during the pandemic and manage the resulting chaos," says Dovi Frances, Founding Partner of Group 11. "Our portfolio companies offer solutions for businesses to remain relevant and resilient, whilst maximizing efficiency. We are proud to host six of our category-defining portfolio companies in separate conversations on how CFOs and financial leaders can automate crucial components of their role and prepare for future crises."

Digitizing the Office of the CFO webinar series will cover crucial areas for finance leaders:

Travel and expense management priorities

Driving real time strategic decisions with payroll data

Succeeding in talent retention and solving the financial talent crisis

Achieving cash flow resiliency

Optimizing the balance sheet

Insights in healthcare budgeting

The future of financial planning and analysis

Finance executives, operators, and decision makers from across the globe will join Group 11 and their portfolio companies, to explore modern solutions to alleviate mundane tasks and supercharge their employees, themselves, and their work flow.

To view the full Digitizing the Office of the CFO agenda and register for the event, visit www.Group11.vc/webinar

About Group 11

Group 11 invests in revolutionary software companies that are redrawing the landscape of the financial services industry. As FinTech continues to gain momentum and to disrupt the traditional industry value chain, Group 11 has positioned itself as a partner of choice to provide capital and guidance to entrepreneurs that are creating the world's next generation of financial services industry leaders.

Since inception, Group 11 has deployed over $550 million into some of Silicon Valley's most prominent and disruptive financial technology companies, including Tipalti, TripActions, Next Insurance, Papaya Global, HomeLight, Sunbit, Masterschool, EquityBee, Venn, and Lili to name a few.

Learn more: www.group11.vc

