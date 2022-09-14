Funeral Consumers Alliance NC Hosts Oct. 15 Death Expo

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One thing is certain--everybody dies. The Funeral Consumers Alliance North Carolina (FCANC) is helping make the inevitable less intimidating by hosting Death Expo 2022.

Free and open to the public, Death Expo 2022 will feature topics, speakers, panelists and exhibitors on death and dying, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., at The Moseley Center, Elon University, 100 Campus Drive in Elon, North Carolina.

FCANC is a statewide, all-volunteer, nonprofit organization focused on education and advocacy to protect consumers' rights in choosing meaningful, affordable funerals.

This day-long event seeks to remove the stigma of death by providing information and resources to anyone exploring and planning one's own final arrangements or those of a loved one.

"Professionals, experts and volunteers within the deathcare industry will inspire, inform, and provide the public with everything necessary for their environmental, cost-friendly end-of-life needs" says Sara Williams, FCANC president. "This is an opportunity to meet local death doulas and learn about aquamation, natural burials, organ donations and more."

Organizers are asking those who plan to attend the free Death Expo to register at www.funeralsNC.org. Pre-orders for an optional paid box lunch ($10) are also available upon registration.

Death Expo Speakers include:

A special message from Caitlin Doughty , Los Angeles mortician, New York Times best-selling author, blogger, YouTube sensation and advocate for death acceptance.

Mallory McDuff , professor of Environmental Education, Warren Wilson College , and author of Our Last Best Act.

Joshua Slocum , executive director of the Funeral Consumers Alliance.

Tanya Marsh , professor of law, Wake Forest University and author of The Law of Human Remains.

Two panel discussions will be presented. What Will I Do with My Body When I Die? considers options other than burials and cremations and Dishin' with the Death Doulas features local death doulas and their roles assisting with the dying process.

Visit www.funeralsNC.org/deathexpo

About Funeral Consumers Alliance North Carolina

FCANC is a grassroots, all volunteer, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on funeral consumer education and advocacy. Known as "the Consumer Reports" of the state funeral industry, FCANC protects consumers' rights to choose a meaningful and affordable funeral. Visit www.funeralsnc.org

