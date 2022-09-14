GET Cities DC and April Christina Curley Announce GET Hired: Virtual Career Fair for Marginalized People in Tech

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GET Cities DC and tech diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) advocate April Christina Curley today announce the GET Hired: Virtual Career Fair as part of GET Cities' efforts to accelerate the representation of marginalized genders and races in the DC region's tech industry.

At the career fair, attendees will have the opportunity to attend company information sessions, learn more about open roles, submit their resumes for consideration by recruiters, and may be invited to participate in one-on-one interviews with tech employers from across the industry, including Mozilla and Somo Global.

"At Mozilla, we know how crucial it is that the gender and racial make-up of our internal teams reflects the diversity of the populations we serve. That's why we're very intentional about seeking out talent from historically underrepresented groups," says Matt Koidin, VP at Mozilla. "I'm glad we have the opportunity to attend this career fair, and look forward to meeting emerging and experienced tech professionals who are eager to take the next step in their career journey."

The GET Hired: Virtual Career Fair is free to attend and will be held on Monday, September 26th from 9am to 4pm EST. Women, transgender, and non-binary people, especially people of color, who are based out of the DC region are strongly encouraged to attend. Employers will be hiring for a mixture of remote, hybrid, and in-person opportunities.

Participants should come prepared with the most recent version of their resume and a brief description of the job they're hoping to land. Registration at the link below is required to attend.

"If tech employers are serious about increasing diversity in tech, they must commit to actively seeking diverse talent and show up to do the work in hiring them. We are giving companies a chance to put their money where their mouth is and tap into the incredible talent pool that GET Cities is offering and prove their commitment to tech equity," says April Christina Curley. "We want to make sure underrepresented groups have access to opportunities such as our hiring fair and look forward to having tech job seekers from historically marginalized gender identities, especially people of color, join us on Monday."

April worked as a DEI recruiter for Google for 6 years until she was terminated after speaking out about the company's discriminatory practices. But during her tenure at Google, she single-handedly recruited more Black and Latino/a talent than they had in their history. April has joined forces with GET Cities to help increase the number of women, trans, and non-binary people, and people of color recruited by tech employers.

This career fair is an essential component of GET Cities DC's ongoing GET Champions program , an nine-month initiative designed for forward-thinking tech leaders seeking to hire, retain, and deepen their support for women, transgender, and non-binary employees. The 2022 cohort consists of 13 Champions who hold executive leadership positions at their respective companies. As part of the program, participants are provided with virtual training on gender equity and impact measurement, one-on-one executive coaching, and invites to multiple hiring events where they are able to source underrepresented tech talent for their teams.

"The DC region is home to some of the most influential and innovative tech companies and sectors," says GET Cities DC Managing Director Ayanna Smith. "But if we continue to leave large segments of the population on the sidelines, our growth will inevitably be stalled. My hope is that this career fair will extend new opportunities to groups of people that have often been underestimated and underrepresented in the tech industry, moving us closer to a more equitable and diverse ecosystem in DC."

Registration is required to participate in this career fair.

