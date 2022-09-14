InventHelp Inventor Develops Ladder Attachment (RSJ-124)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "This is a new product that would be used to secure any extension ladder to a pole, tree, wall, or roof surface for stability of the ladder" said the inventor from Norco, CA "The idea for this invention for TRE HUGGER came to me a summer that I was trimming trees. "

This innovative invention provides an easy way of securing the upper portion of any ladder to a surface such as a pole or roof. Would also offer an attachment and hold to a number of different materials. This would allow a worker to perform tasks at different heights without concern over shifting of the upper end of a ladder from the object. Would be useful to contractors, building construction workers, roofers, tree trimmers, drywall installation personnel, home improvement specialists, maintenance workers, handymen, homeowners, or do-it-yourself enthusiasts.

