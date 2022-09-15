CTIA Wireless Foundation Awards Over $200,000 to Catalyst 2022 Winners

Kai XR, a startup using 5G for education, receives top grant of $100,000

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CTIA Wireless Foundation announced the 2022 winners of Catalyst, a competitive grants program accelerating social entrepreneurs using 5G innovations to enhance American communities.

"We are proud to support our Catalyst 2022 Winners: three social entrepreneurs using 5G and leading edge wireless to solve pressing issues in our communities," said Dori Kreiger, Executive Director of CTIA Wireless Foundation. "These winners are combating the digital divide, providing resources to students and developing innovative telehealth services."

The top grant prize of $100,000 was awarded to Kai XR, which uses AR, VR and XR technologies to enable virtual fieldtrips, helping students learn and explore beyond classroom walls. Headquartered in Oakland, California, Kai XR is used in over 40 states across the nation and has over 100 kid-friendly experiences available.

Catalyst also awarded finalists Parrots, an AI-enhanced device that gives smart voice and telecare to people with neurological disorders, and OxiWear, an ear-wearable pulse-oximeter for continuous oxygen monitoring and low-oxygen altering, with $50,000 and $25,000 grants, respectively.

Three additional finalists – curaJOY, Keva Health and Revere XR – were each awarded Honorable Mention grants of $10,000.

In its third year, Catalyst 2022 focused on solutions that take advantage of the speed, efficiency and versatility of 5G and leading edge wireless technologies to deepen our connection to one another and make our communities stronger.

Catalyst saw record applications, with social entrepreneurs from across the United States applying. 74% of applicant organizations are led by a member/members of the Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities and 63% of the organizations are led by a person whose gender identity is female.

