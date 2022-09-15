Heartland Dental Partners with Supported Practices to Host Free Dentistry Day Event

More than $1.5 million of Free Dental Care provided to 4,036 Patients across 211 Supported Offices with Help from Supply Partners

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heartland Dental today announced the results of the second annual Free Dentistry Day held on September 10. Free Dentistry Day is a day Heartland Dental supported Doctors dedicate to providing access to free dentistry to individuals who may otherwise go without dental care.

Hundreds of Heartland Dental supported dentists across the United States come together in an effort to give back to the communities they serve, by providing residents with easily accessible, high-quality dental care for free. 211 Heartland Dental supported offices across the country participated this year, providing basic dental care such as professional cleanings, dental fillings, and tooth extractions to 4,036 patients.

Dental supply donations were provided by Henry Schein and Envista, along with the support of Colgate and Septodont, enabling supported offices to serve as many patients as possible across the communities, and at no cost to patients. Donations reflected and reinforced the companies' shared commitment to assist its supported Doctors in providing dental hygiene needs to underserved communities.

"At Henry Schein, we actively support initiatives and programs that expand access to oral care for underserved and underrepresented communities in collaboration with our key health care partners," said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein, Inc. "We applaud Heartland Dental and the Doctors they support for their efforts, and we are pleased to support Free Dentistry Day for Heartland's supported practices, which aligns with our mission to make the world healthier."

Since 2010, Heartland Dental has partnered with its supported offices and supply partners across the country to offer Free Dentistry Days, providing more than $13 million in free dental care to over 35,000 patients throughout the lifespan of the program.

"We are proud to see so many supported doctors and team members using their talents and skills to give back," shared Pat Bauer, Heartland Dental President and CEO. "Free Dentistry Day is an opportunity to help those who otherwise might not have access to dental care, and we're happy to help our supported communities."

There is significant evidence that oral care is vital to a person's overall health and well-being. Common dental issues such as cavities and gum disease can affect not only your ability to speak or eat properly, but if left untreated, can lead to many other problems, including periodontal disease-related heart disease, diabetes, oral cancer, stroke, and kidney disease.

For more information on Free Dentistry Days, go to https://FreeDentistryDay.org .

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization providing non-clinical, administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into supporting over 2,400 dentists in over 1,600 dental offices across 38 states. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit the company online at heartland.com. Follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

