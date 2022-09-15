InventHelp Inventor Develops Temperature Monitoring Device (TUC-425)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory for monitoring a person's or pet's body temperature while outside or in a car during hot or cold weather," said an inventor, from Mesa, Ariz., "so I invented the HEAVENLY ANGEL VEST. My design would provide an alert to any potential hazard scenarios and it could enhance safety for the wearer."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to monitor body temperature in extreme hot or cold conditions. In doing so, it offers a warning if the temperature posed a potential hazard. As a result, it helps to prevent heat- or cold-related injuries and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design and it can be worn by children, adults and pets.

The original design was submitted to the Tuscon sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TUC-425, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

