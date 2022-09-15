NOTA Laboratories Completes Venture Capital Funding Round Led By Pegasus Tech Ventures

Capital enables University of Michigan spinout to develop life-saving nitric oxide therapies.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NOTA Laboratories, a development stage company focused on proprietary nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat a wide variety of serious respiratory and inflammatory illnesses, has just completed its second round of financing led by Pegasus Tech Ventures, a global venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley. This financing adds to the $4.3 million the Company has already secured from NIH for its nitric oxide generating technologies.

NOTA has two patented platform technologies that inexpensively generate NO "on-demand." The Company's systems are compact and suitable for the hospital, clinic, and in-home/ambulatory use. NOTA's NOGEN™ System generates NO continuously for up to 6 months by the electrochemical reduction of nitrite, while the company's LANOR™ System uses light activated chemistry to produce NO from a filmstrip coated with a proprietary chemical mixture. LANOR™ is also small, lightweight and can be battery operated, making it ideal for both emergency and in-home use.

Nitric oxide's biological importance was only discovered in the 1980s and has since garnered a tremendous amount of attention from biomedical researchers with over 20,000 publications and 400 ongoing clinical trials using NO for a range of applications. NO is produced in our sinuses, blood vessels and in other parts of the body where it acts as an antiviral, antibacterial, vasodilator, anti-inflammatory, and antithrombotic. It is a key component of the body's immune response to infection. NOTA's systems can be used to augment the body's NO production for potentially life-saving applications like persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn (PPHN), reducing systemic inflammation response syndrome (SIRS) during and after cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB) surgery, for use in treating respiratory infections and their associated inflammatory response, and for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Malcolm Kahn, NOTA's CEO said, "We are pleased about our expanding relationship with Pegasus and the synergies their investor partners bring to the table." Bill Reichert, Partner at Pegasus Tech Ventures, noted, "We are delighted with the progress that the NOTA team has made toward a commercial product, and we are very excited about the potential to deliver NO in a broad range of disease indications using a safer, more cost-effective medical device."

NOTA's other proprietary NO delivery technologies, which are single-use infection fighting disposables, including a sinus spray, a sachet that can be placed into a face mask and two catheter products, have been spun out into a separately run startup called NOxygen Therapeutics.

Pegasus Tech Ventures is a global venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley with $2 Billion in assets under management. Pegasus offers intellectual and financial capital to emerging technology companies around the world. In addition to offering institutional investors a top-tier venture capital investment approach, Pegasus also offers a unique Venture Capital-as-a-Service (VCaaS) model for large, global corporations that wish to partner with cutting-edge technology startups. For more information about Pegasus, go to https://www.pegasustechventures.com.

