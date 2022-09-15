Private Jet Company Volato Expands and Evolves Offering with Gulfstream G280 Fleet Agreement

Expansion follows Volato's recent acquisition of Gulf Coast Aviation, the launch of their Aircraft Management Program and the Stretch Jet Card

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volato , the most efficient way to experience a luxury private jet, today announced a new relationship with Gulfstream and a fleet order of Gulfstream G280 aircraft. With four on firm order, the aircraft will add significant capability to Volato's existing fleet of HondaJet Elites. This expansion evolves Volato's business model as they look to service a greater share of the private aviation market. Volato will be the first company to fractionalize the Gulfstream G280, preselling fractions in multiples of eighths, and will take delivery of its first G280 aircraft in early 2024.

The ten-seat configured Gulfstream G280 brings the unique benefits of Volato's program to the super-mid cabin fractional customer: fly as little or as much as you like, plus, earn revenue every time your aircraft flies a live mission, evolving their business model from "The most efficient way to fly luxury private with four or fewer passengers" to "The most efficient, friendly and rewarding way to experience a luxury private jet."

"When we launched Volato, our strategy was to initially target the largest segment of the market that was not being directly addressed: short haul flights with only a few passengers," said Matt Liotta, Co-Founder and CEO of Volato. "From listening to our customers' needs and recognizing that our innovative business model is not just limited to light jets, we are excited to expand our model to larger aircraft so that HondaJet owners can fly their edge case missions that are farther or with more passengers, while welcoming a new category of luxury private jet customer to Volato's superior experience."

The Gulfstream G280 features the largest in-cabin experience and greatest efficiency in its class. The Gulfstream G280's revolutionary wing design and engine technology result in prime fuel-efficiency, reducing operational costs and supporting environmental sustainability. Volato will offset the CO 2 in every gallon of fuel through its program with 4AIR, continuing its commitment to minimize its environmental footprint.

"When considering expanding our fleet offerings, the cabin experience and operating efficiency were important considerations," said Nicholas Cooper, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Volato. "Gulfstream and the G280 was the clear choice as being best in class and we are excited to begin this relationship with Gulfstream."

"Gulfstream is grateful to Volato for the confidence they have placed in us and in the Gulfstream G280 as they expand their fleet," said Scott Neal, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales, Gulfstream. "The G280 is an outstanding aircraft, and I look forward to Volato's customers benefiting from its cabin comfort and class-leading performance capabilities."

The Gulfstream G280 will service Volato's existing owner's private aviation needs through direct fractional ownership or access to the aircraft through their HondaJet fractional ownership. As owners can fly as little or as much as they like, while earning a revenue share whenever their aircraft flies a live leg, there is no downside to having ownership in both programs, owners simply choose the most efficient aircraft for their mission. Volato's Gulfstream G280 fleet will service the United States and nearby countries.

Volato operates one of the largest and most modern fleets of HondaJets in the world with 11 aircraft and 18 on order, and now offers fractional shares in four Gulfstream G280's, the Stretch Jet Card: the only in-fleet jet card that rewards flexibility, and Volato Aircraft Management Services with a focus on HondaJets and large cabin aircraft. With IS-BAO Stage 2 and ARGUS Platinum safety ratings, and an accident-free history, Volato operates with the highest safety standards of any HondaJet operator. In addition, Volato offsets the CO 2 on every gallon of fuel used by its fleet through its program with 4AIR, and provides pilots with robust training and a balanced lifestyle. Volato is positioned to be an industry leader as it continues to develop the most innovative solutions in private aviation.

About Volato :

Volato is a full-service aviation company providing modern ways to enjoy luxury private jets through innovative, friendly, and sustainable solutions. Volato provides a fresh approach to fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet card and charter programs. Volato's fractional program uniquely offers flexible hours and a revenue share on every live mission for owners in a fleet of bespoke HondaJet Elites which are optimized for missions of up to four passengers, and Gulfstream G280's which are optimized for missions of up to ten passengers.

All Volato flights are operated by its DOT/FAA-authorized air carrier subsidiaries (G C Aviation, Inc., FlyDreams, LLC d/b/a Volato) or by an approved vendor air carrier.

