Washington's Signature Haunted House Returns From The Dead After COVID-19 Shuttered It For Two Years

Washington's Signature Haunted House Returns From The Dead After COVID-19 Shuttered It For Two Years

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinema of Horrors Haunted House, in its fifth year at Three Rivers Mall in Kelso, WA, will return to haunt the old, abandoned Three Rivers Cinema beginning on September 30th. The event opened in 2016 and was shuttered due to COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021. According to the Scare Factor, it's voted as a "must-see haunted house in the state of Washington" This year's frightful fun includes four brand-new haunted houses, scare zones, and a Halloween boutique.

Cinema of Horrors Kelso, Washington Graphic (PRNewswire)

Guests will get to experience the spooks, thrills, and chills of Pumpkin Manor, try to escape the warden of Ripper Asylum, come face to face with crazed clowns in a 3D funhouse, and encounter the ghastly legends of the bayou.

The Cinema of Horrors Haunted House will be open September 30 – October 1st, 7-8th, 14-15th, 21-23rd & 28-31st, 2022. Doors open at 7:00 pm and close at 11:00 pm nightly.

Tickets range from $20-40 per person and can be purchased online at kelso.cinemaofhorrors.com.

Event Address: 1301 Grade St. Kelso, WA 98626

The Cinema of Horrors is presented by Treadway Events, Three Rivers Mall, KUKN, KLOG & The Wave Radio Stations and Kelso-Longview Chamber Of Commerce.

About Treadway Events: Treadway Events is a full-service event management agency based in Portland, OR. Helping nonprofit organizations, individuals, and Fortune 500 companies in Oregon, Washington deliver unmissable live event experiences. Treadway produces and owns various annual, themed events such as the Cinema of Horrors haunted house in Kelso, WA.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Treadway Events & Entertainment LLC