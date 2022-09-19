BD Foundation Advances Health Equity, Education through Support of International Council of Nurses

Announcement Made at Clinton Global Initiative 2022 Commits $360,000 to Support Nurses in Africa

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BD Foundation, the philanthropic arm of global medical technology company BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), today announced a three-year commitment to invest in the development of National Nursing Associations (NNAs) to support health equity and advance nursing education across 21 countries in Africa.

The announcement was made at the Clinton Global Initiative 2022 and supports on-the-ground work of the International Council of Nurses (ICN) to advance nursing capacity in these countries. The BD Foundation donation of $360,000 over three years will support the ICN's Organizational Development of National Nursing Associations (ODENNA) program, which empowers NNAs in Africa to provide leader training, education, mentorship and organization development to improve nursing practices. This investment enables expanded economic opportunity, addresses health equity and achieves better health outcomes for vulnerable patient populations in low- and middle-income countries. This pledge also reflects the important role that nurses play in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"The central focus of the Organizational Development of National Nursing Associations program is supporting our National Nursing Associations because they are the voice of nursing in their respective countries and beyond," said Howard Catton, chief executive officer of the International Council of Nurses. "NNAs support, advocate for and represent nurses on the front lines of care, and also bring experience and leadership to the national level to guide and strengthen our health systems based on equality, fairness and respect. And that is why we are grateful to the BD Foundation today, for adding their substantial backing to this important initiative."

Tony Ezell, president of the North America region for BD and chief marketing officer added, "This commitment from the BD Foundation and collaboration with ICN helps build the infrastructure needed to support nurses in Africa now and in the future. In order to build and retain a resilient nursing workforce, there is an urgent need for investment in training and education particularly in low- and middle-income countries where health care resources are scarce, and nurses are the backbone of health care delivery."

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 75,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

The International Council of Nurses (ICN) is a federation of more than 130 national nurses associations (NNAs), representing the 28 million nurses worldwide. Founded in 1899, ICN is the world's first and widest reaching international organisation for health professionals. Operated by nurses and leading nurses internationally, ICN works to ensure quality nursing care for all, sound health policies globally, the advancement of nursing knowledge, and the presence worldwide of a respected nursing profession and a competent and satisfied nursing workforce.

Organizational Development of National Nursing Associations (ODENNA) is the International Council of Nurses (ICN)'s initiative to develop the capacity of nursing associations globally, starting with a 3-year pilot with 21 National Nursing Associations (NNAs) in the African region. It is based on ICN's three pillars – Professional Practice, Regulation and the Socio-economic Welfare of nurses.

Established in 2005 by President Bill Clinton, the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI), an initiative of the Clinton Foundation, convenes global leaders to create and implement solutions to the world's most pressing challenges. CGI Annual Meetings have brought together more than 200 sitting and former heads of state, more than 20 Nobel Prize laureates, and hundreds of leading CEOs, heads of foundations and NGOs, major philanthropists, and members of the media. To date, members of the CGI community have made more than 3,700 Commitments to Action, which have improved the lives of more than 435 million people in more than 180 countries. For more information, visit clintonglobalinitiative.org and follow us on Twitter @ClintonGlobal and Facebook at facebook.com/clintonglobalinitiative.

