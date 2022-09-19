New Pacific Reports Drill Hole Assay Results and Remains On Schedule to Complete the PEA For the Silver Sand Project

New Pacific Metals logo (CNW Group/New Pacific Metals Corp.) (PRNewswire)

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) is pleased to announce the assay results of the final 53 drill holes from the 2022 resource infill and step-out drilling program completed at the Silver Sand Project. All assays from the 2022 drill program have now been received, and a mineral resource estimate update with all drill hole data is expected to be completed by October 2022. In addition, Silver Sand's maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") report is on track for completion by the end of 2022 as planned (please refer to the Company's new release on February 8, 2022).

The 2022 drill program of 19,323 metres in 86 drill holes, together with those holes drilled in 2021, intended to expand and improve the confidence in the geological model and Mineral Resource Estimate released in April 2020 and to be used for the PEA. Assay results for the first 33 holes were released on April 6, 2022, and May 31, 2002. Assay results for the final 53 drill holes are summarized in Table 1 with drill hole specifications given in Table 2.

HIGHLIGHTS

Step-out Drill hole DSS582501 intersected an interval of 44.77 m grading 214 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") from 30.57 m to 75.34 m, and an interval of 25.04 m grading 143 g/t Ag from 151.46 to 176.50 m .

Step-out Drill hole DSS542505 intersected an interval of 34.25 m grading 121 g/t Ag from 33.90 m to 68.15 m , including 5.57 m grading 428 g/t Ag from 37.85 m to 43.42 m .

Step-out D rill hole DSS325001 intersected an interval of 7.64 m grading 448 g/t Ag from 147.66 m to 155.30 m , and an interval of 19.76 m grading 150 g/t Ag from 163.00 m to 182.76 m .

Step-out D rill hole DSS305002 intersected an interval of 16.00 m grading 315 g/t Ag from 7.83 m to 23.83 m.

Step-out D rill hole DSS687502 intersected an interval of 16.66 m grading 147 g/t Ag from 26.87 m to 43.53 m, and multiple narrow mineralized intervals at depth.

Step-out D rill hole DSS7002 intersected an interval of 15.26 m grading 285 g/t Ag from 25.28 m to 40.54 m, and multiple narrow mineralized intervals at depth.

Infill Drill h o l e DSS542507 intersected an interval of 20.86 m grading 108 g/t Ag from 9.06 m to 29.92 m.

Infill D rill hole DSS545015 intersected an interval of 30.60 m grading 119 g/t Ag from 94.82 m to 125.42 m.

Infill D rill hole DSS5427 intersected an interval of 36.08 m grading 210 g/t Ag from 131.68 m to 167.76 m This infill hole was drilled in the core area of Silver Sand deposit and confirmed the continuity of high-grade mineralization.

Infill D rill hole DSS702501 intersected an interval of 54.19 m grading 132 g/t Ag from 84.90 m to 139.09 m.

Infill D rill hole DSS547504 intersected an interval of 95.22 m grading 106 g/t Ag from 49.68 m to 144.90 m .

Infill D rill hole DSS685002 intersected an interval of 31.30 m grading 171 g/t Ag from 11.66 m to 42.96 m, including 14.71 m grading 298 g/t Ag from 26.75 m to 41.46 m, and multiple narrow mineralized intervals at depth.

Infill D rill hole DSS487505 intersected an interval of 19.48 m grading 337 g/t Ag from 32.45 m to 51.93 m, including 8.63 m grading 715 g/t Ag from 38.53 m to 47.16 m, and multiple narrow mineralized intervals at depth.

Infill Drill Hole DSS502506 intersected an interval of 17.11 m grading 144 g/t Ag from 22.5 m to 39.61 m , an interval of 19.2 m grading 409 g/t Ag from 60.3 m to 79.5 m , and an interval of 3.5 m grading 224 g/t Ag from 104.5m to 108.0 m .

GEOTECHNICAL DRILLING

A geotechnical drill program commenced in August 2022 and is expected to be completed by the end of September. This 11-hole (2,460 m) program was designed and supervised by an independent specialist consulting firm for optimizing pit slope design in the PEA. Geotechnical logging is carried out on oriented drill cores at drill sites.

Table 1 Summary of Drill Hole Intercepts Hole_ID

Depth_from Depth_to Interval_m Ag_g/t Pb_% Zn_% DSS542505

23.66 27.75 4.09 65 0.01





33.90 68.15 34.25 121 0.04 0.08

incl. 37.85 43.42 5.57 428 0.02 0.01



86.05 88.59 2.54 138 0.01 0.01 DSS6611

35.64 50.30 14.66 169 0.18 0.11 DSS6610

50.60 65.21 14.61 56 0.01





92.00 96.80 4.80 86 0.15 0.21



118.19 125.75 7.56 23 0.21 0.89



151.46 163.25 11.79 86 0.35 0.14



193.41 201.79 8.38 40 0.23 0.15



262.06 263.21 1.15 251 0.13 0.04 DSS542508

5.55 20.42 14.87 48 0.16 0.87 DSS542506

16.68 30.84 14.16 75 0.03 0.02 DSS305001

95.70 99.23 3.53 40 0.02

DSS687501

86.70 100.70 14.00 147 0.13 0.41



130.01 132.50 2.49 64 1.27 3.25



139.80 140.92 1.12 163 0.63 0.93



196.28 199.87 3.59 42 0.07 0.04 DSS2801

69.00 70.00 1.00 54 0.01

DSS3001

64.90 66.31 1.41 58

0.02



166.50 167.98 1.48 65 0.03

DSS542507

9.06 29.92 20.86 108 0.08 0.22 DSS7401

No Significant Intercept DSS542509

79.72 82.30 2.58 85 0.02 0.02



107.95 109.00 1.05 1020 0.88 0.02



115.22 118.90 3.68 334 0.18 0.01



134.33 137.70 3.37 88 0.16 0.02



170.40 179.00 8.60 145 0.07 0.01 DSS705001

43.60 44.70 1.10 77 0.07





81.40 82.85 1.45 117 2.06





99.23 106.58 7.35 111 0.09





171.88 177.45 5.57 58 0.03

DSS545015

65.60 75.65 10.05 51 0.04





94.82 125.42 30.60 119 0.06 0.01 DSS325002

96.17 97.67 1.50 86 1.30 0.43



154.91 156.36 1.45 132 0.03

DSS7601

105.32 106.76 1.44 60 0.01





111.08 121.13 10.05 76 0.01

DSS545017

20.05 29.60 9.55 48 0.07 0.47 DSS5427

20.14 22.46 2.32 74 0.11





96.54 100.06 3.52 53 0.05





119.81 123.32 3.51 93 0.07





131.68 167.76 36.08 210 0.04 0.02

incl. 146.70 164.00 17.30 339 0.03 0.03 DSS325004

No Significant Intercept DSS345002

96.37 97.50 1.13 84







126.89 128.28 1.39 144 0.04 0.01



143.17 147.40 4.23 102 0.01 0.03 DSS545016

18.00 43.41 25.41 82 0.05 0.16 DSS325003

32.38 33.55 1.17 35 0.01

DSS325001

147.66 155.30 7.64 448 0.09





163.00 182.76 19.76 150 0.06 0.10 DSS702501

84.90 139.09 54.19 132 0.38 0.54



178.80 184.00 5.20 46 0.04

DSS547506

23.00 61.62 38.62 68 0.06 0.02 DSS547505

14.85 26.97 12.12 168





incl. 23.45 25.70 2.25 738







67.20 115.22 48.02 57 0.04 0.01

incl. 80.76 84.58 3.82 426 0.12

DSS547510

11.00 24.00 13.00 111 0.02 0.01 DSS547509

17.74 31.44 13.70 88 0.02 0.01 DSS445006

97.90 117.50 19.60 68 0.02 0.01



125.30 126.50 1.20 212 0.07 0.57 DSS305002

7.83 23.83 16.00 315 0.02





132.07 133.50 1.43 102 0.03 0.01 DSS547504

49.68 144.90 95.22 106 0.06 0.04 DSS562506

46.00 70.28 24.28 56 0.08 0.15 DSS685002

11.66 42.96 31.30 171 0.02



incl. 26.75 41.46 14.71 298 0.03





92.38 98.15 5.77 65 0.03





104.87 111.61 6.74 34 0.11 0.18



120.20 148.53 28.33 48 0.09 0.02



181.50 189.21 7.71 27 0.14 0.57



incl. 146.70 164.00 17.30 339 0.03 0.03 DSS325005

157.19 160.10 2.91 108 0.01

DSS562507

29.52 35.93 6.41 110







54.65 116.00 61.35 83 0.07 0.01 DSS565010

13.89 18.15 4.26 115 0.01 0.01



44.17 46.22 2.05 80 0.07 0.05



58.40 61.00 2.60 56 0.04

DSS565011

42.57 46.80 4.23 75 0.04





85.90 88.75 2.85 104 0.10 0.01



98.76 100.23 1.47 81 0.04

DSS547507

52.23 60.09 7.86 57 0.05





67.30 84.12 16.82 88 0.03 0.01



104.00 115.07 11.07 56 0.04

DSS6804

16.80 20.30 3.50 98 0.01





161.78 164.25 2.47 57







198.68 199.90 1.22 85 0.06 0.20



301.75 336.50 34.75 31 0.03 0.01 DSS467504

95.90 113.32 17.42 360 0.03 0.01



191.97 198.75 6.78 76 1.80 0.02 DSS547508

46.00 47.00 1.00 199 0.15 0.04



61.65 99.15 37.50 77 0.03 0.04



122.80 126.10 3.30 59 0.07 0.19 DSS705002

21.66 32.06 10.40 279 0.12





90.68 100.20 9.52 324 0.22

DSS482502

79.10 100.37 21.27 60 0.47 0.01



124.38 126.85 2.47 83 0.48 0.01



133.10 134.12 1.02 440 2.19 0.02



149.00 158.87 9.87 32 0.43 0.03



191.96 193.03 1.07 124 3.34 0.02 DSS687502

26.87 43.53 16.66 147 0.03





97.55 107.37 9.82 67 0.05 0.06



120.80 122.05 1.25 104 0.13 0.14



132.96 147.77 14.81 56 0.14 0.05 DSS7002

25.28 40.54 15.26 285 0.02





101.10 110.60 9.50 80 0.09 0.01



131.59 144.70 13.11 62 0.11 0.14



160.70 166.01 5.31 40 0.26 0.50



180.47 183.15 2.68 215 0.19 0.14



191.25 193.83 2.58 55 0.30 0.13 DSS425007

127.50 137.00 9.50 130 0.01 0.02



152.37 153.52 1.15 132 0.06 0.10 DSS482501

62.20 63.55 1.35 423







70.37 75.53 5.16 44 0.03





81.95 97.24 15.29 84 0.01





167.72 179.13 11.41 43 0.10





192.16 206.13 13.97 100 1.14 0.01



230.66 233.12 2.46 75 0.51

DSS487505

32.45 51.93 19.48 337





incl. 38.53 47.16 8.63 715







91.83 103.88 12.05 160 0.03





138.57 150.57 12.00 42 0.04





162.96 180.87 17.91 78 0.48 0.01



238.10 239.44 1.34 404 0.09 0.43



251.75 255.63 3.88 180 0.13 0.06 DSS565013

143.00 201.50 58.50 52 0.04

DSS582501

30.57 75.34 44.77 214 0.10





151.46 176.50 25.04 143 0.07 0.11

incl. 151.46 154.00 2.54 823 0.07



incl. 169.00 171.12 2.12 536 0.31 0.17 DSS565012

139.80 149.00 9.20 147 0.15 0.01



198.90 212.62 13.72 104 0.53 0.01 DSS502506

22.50 39.61 17.11 144 0.04 0.01



60.30 79.50 19.20 409 0.12 0.02



104.50 108.00 3.50 224 0.03





Notes:



1. Location, altitude, azimuth, and dip of drill holes are provided in Table 2.



2. Drill intercept is core length, and grade is length weighted. Length of drill intercept is close to true width of mineralization as drilling is normal to both strike and dip of mineralized zones.



3. A cut-off grade of 20 g/t Ag is applied for calculation of length-weighted intercept. At times, samples lower than 20 g/t Ag may be included in the calculation of consolidation of mineralized intercepts.





Table 2 Summary of Drill Hole Specifications Hole_id Easting Northing Altitude Depth_m Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Year Note DSS542505 235013.95 7856522.93 4101.23 155.15 60 -45 2022 Step-out DSS6611 234876.13 7855780.03 4029.97 54.80 60 -45 2022 Resource Infill DSS6610 234834.02 7855759.60 4029.10 311.00 60 -55 2022 Resource Infill DSS542508 235115.65 7856584.35 4115.41 101.00 60 -45 2022 Step-out DSS542506 235050.43 7856544.89 4106.53 143.10 60 -45 2022 Step-out DSS305001 234533.65 7857614.73 4193.84 313.50 60 -45 2022 Step-out DSS687501 234932.96 7855613.73 4059.32 239.00 60 -45 2022 Resource Infill DSS2801 234497.09 7857755.74 4195.51 277.00 60 -45 2022 Step-out DSS3001 234520.83 7857653.93 4196.73 271.50 60 -45 2022 Step-out DSS542507 235083.23 7856563.86 4110.97 120.00 60 -45 2022 Resource Infill DSS7401 235069.74 7855434.22 4105.28 302.00 60 -45 2022 Step-out DSS542509 234871.60 7856443.59 4071.77 311.00 60 -45 2022 Step-out DSS705001 234971.30 7855546.97 4073.83 290.00 60 -45 2022 Resource Infill DSS545015 234933.62 7856448.62 4089.75 176.15 60 -46 2022 Resource Infill DSS325002 234728.92 7857595.66 4121.93 166.50 60 -45 2022 Step-out DSS7601 235096.94 7855333.22 4120.60 305.10 60 -45 2022 Step-out DSS545017 235087.94 7856539.28 4113.05 104.15 60 -45 2022 Step-out DSS5427 234843.00 7856453.00 4065.00 236.00 60 -45 2022 Resource Infill DSS325004 234728.51 7857595.98 4121.91 163.50 353 -45 2022 Step-out DSS345002 234625.68 7857426.77 4156.70 241.50 86 -45 2022 Step-out DSS545016 235053.28 7856517.60 4106.76 122.15 60 -45 2022 Resource Infill DSS325003 234728.77 7857595.69 4121.96 127.70 26 -40 2022 Step-out DSS325001 234606.08 7857524.97 4169.90 265.50 60 -45 2022 Step-out DSS702501 234960.11 7855571.78 4069.02 287.00 60 -45 2022 Resource Infill DSS547506 235045.38 7856482.58 4106.77 128.10 60 -45 2022 Step-out DSS547505 234947.02 7856428.11 4091.60 200.00 60 -47 2022 Step-out DSS547510 235083.07 7856504.52 4113.08 113.00 60 -45 2022 Step-out DSS547509 235062.62 7856495.23 4109.23 113.00 60 -45 2022 Step-out DSS445006 234380.80 7856704.49 4087.14 283.50 60 -45 2022 Resource Infill DSS305002 234599.64 7857655.86 4169.55 268.50 60 -45 2022 Step-out DSS547504 234976.40 7856444.99 4097.29 164.00 60 -47 2022 Resource Infill DSS562506 235043.05 7856427.53 4104.86 137.15 60 -45 2022 Step-out DSS685002 234889.98 7855614.42 4053.31 302.20 60 -50 2022 Resource Infill DSS5427 234845.65 7856458.52 4065.96 236.00 60 -45 2022 Resource Infill DSS325005 234729.44 7857595.50 4121.97 202.50 76 -45 2022 Step-out DSS562507 234991.97 7856403.39 4094.17 176.00 60 -45 2022 Resource Infill DSS565010 235083.07 7856418.72 4109.58 122.15 60 -45 2022 Resource Infill DSS565011 234936.06 7856331.99 4048.68 155.10 60 -45 2022 Step-out DSS547507 234931.80 7856420.45 4086.76 176.00 60 -47 2022 Step-out DSS6804 234824.09 7855635.07 4046.53 350.30 60 -64 2022 Step-out DSS467504 234474.14 7856614.29 4102.10 313.50 60 -45 2022 Step-out DSS547508 234910.32 7856405.62 4076.84 185.20 60 -47 2022 Step-out DSS705002 234939.39 7855529.69 4069.23 326.00 60 -45 2022 Step-out DSS482502 234545.80 7856602.74 4102.01 304.50 60 -45 2022 Step-out DSS687502 234897.79 7855589.97 4057.06 302.10 60 -48 2022 Step-out DSS7002 234906.43 7855567.15 4060.03 302.10 60 -48 2022 Step-out DSS425007 234319.92 7856788.69 4091.58 304.50 60 -45 2022 Step-out DSS482501 234486.53 7856566.64 4105.60 283.50 60 -45 2022 Step-out DSS487505 234508.20 7856525.21 4099.59 307.50 60 -45 2022 infill DSS565013 234877.94 7856302.62 4024.03 401.00 245 -50 2022 infill DSS582501 235144.90 7856373.38 4112.02 242.10 240 -45 2022 Step-out DSS565012 234878.63 7856301.87 4024.01 404.00 218 -50 2022 infill DSS502506 234541.91 7856481.35 4089.37 313.50 60 -46 2022 infill



Notes:



1. Drill collar coordinate system is WGS1984 UTM Zone 20S.



2. Coordinate of drill collar is picked with Real Time Kinematics (RTK) GPS.

QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL

All samples in respect of the exploration program at the Silver Sand Project, conducted by the Company and discussed in this news release, are shipped in securely-sealed bags by New Pacific staff in the Company's vehicles, directly from the field to ALS Global in Oruro, Bolivia for preparation, and ALS Global in Lima, Peru for geochemical analysis. ALS Global is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory independent from New Pacific. All samples are first analyzed by a multi-element ICP package (ALS code ME-MS41) with ore grade over specified limits for silver, lead and zinc further analyzed using ALS code OG46. Further silver samples over specified limits are analyzed by gravimetric analysis (ALS code of GRA21). Certified reference materials, various types of blank samples and duplicate samples are inserted to normal drill core sample sequences prior to delivery to laboratory for preparation and analysis. The overall ratio of quality control samples in sample sequences is around twenty percent.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Alex Zhang, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration, who is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 — Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The Qualified Person has verified the information disclosed herein, including the sampling, preparation, security and analytical procedures underlying such information, and is not aware of any significant risks and uncertainties that could be expected to affect the reliability or confidence in the information discussed herein.

ABOUT NEW PACIFIC

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company with precious metal projects in Bolivia. The Company's flagship Project, the Silver Sand Silver Project, is waiting for a new Mineral Resource Estimate Update and a PEA by the end of 2022. Recently discovered Carangas Silver-Gold Project is undergoing a 40,000 m drill program. The third project, the Silverstrike Silver-Gold Project, commenced a 6,000 m discovery drill program in June 2022 and discovered a near surface broad gold mineralization by drill hole.

For further information, please contact:

New Pacific Metals Corp.

Phone: (604) 633-1368

U.S. & Canada toll-free: 1-877-631-0593

E-mail: invest@newpacificmetals.com

To receive company news by e-mail, please register using New Pacific's website at www.newpacificmetals.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements or information. Such statements include, but are not limited to: statements regarding anticipated exploration, drilling, development, construction, and other activities or achievements of the Company; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; timing and content of the PEA, and estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures.

Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, risks relating to: global economic and social impact of COVID-19; fluctuating equity prices, bond prices, commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization, general economic conditions, foreign exchange risks, interest rate risk, foreign investment risk; loss of key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, environmental risks, operations and political conditions, the regulatory environment in Bolivia and Canada, risks associated with community relations and corporate social responsibility, and other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended June 30, 2021 and its other public filings.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information.

The forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates, assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates, assumptions, beliefs, expectations and options include, but are not limited to, those related to the Company's ability to carry on current and future operations, including: the duration and effects of COVID-19 on our operations and workforce; development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; the Company's ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the stabilization of the political climate in Bolivia; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain social license at its mineral properties; the availability and cost of inputs; the price and market for outputs; foreign exchange rates; taxation levels; the timely receipt of necessary approvals or permits, including the ratification and approval of the Mining Production Contract with COMIBOL by the Plurinational Legislative Assembly of Bolivia; the ability of the Company's Bolivian partner to convert the exploration licenses at the Carangas Project to AMC; the ability to meet current and future obligations; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Other than specifically required by applicable laws, the Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any such obligation to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE TO US INVESTORS

The technical and scientific information contained herein has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, which differs from the standards adopted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Accordingly, the technical and scientific information contained herein, including any estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources, may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies subject to the disclosure requirements of the SEC.

Additional information relating to the Company, including the Company's Annual Information form, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, and on the Company's website at www.newpacificmetals.com.

