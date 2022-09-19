The Ruth Bader Ginsburg Award Committee and the Dwight D Opperman Foundation honor the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II, the 2021 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award Recipient

Statement around the passing of HM QUEEN ELIZABETH II from Ruth Bader Ginsburg Award Chairman David Rubenstein and Julie Opperman

PHOENIX, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II, who was the 2021 recipient of the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award, the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Leadership Award Committee recognizes her unparalleled legacy and leadership in elevating the principles upon which the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Award was founded.

Created in partnership with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Julie Opperman, and the Opperman Foundation, the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Award honors outstanding women in leadership who have made an impact with their own unique contributions to our complex and ever-changing world.

"On behalf of the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Award Committee, we are so deeply saddened by the passing of The Queen. Her Majesty's unwavering faith, solid moral fortitude, fierce resilience, steadfast commitment to her vows illuminated to us all what it means to stand up for God, family and country," said Julie Opperman, Chairman of the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation.

"Her Majesty ruled with dignity and grace, empathy and wisdom for 70 years. In doing so, she served as a role model for her people as well as all of humanity," Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Award Chairman David Rubenstein said. "The Queen's acceptance of the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Award demonstrated her commitment to the principles which guided Justice Ginsburg throughout her own remarkable life."

British Ambassador Dame Karen Pierce, who accepted the award on The Queen's behalf, said recently that Her Majesty had been deeply honored to receive the award. HM Queen Elizabeth II's receipt of the Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg award was the only time that she officially accepted a non-nation award during her historic 70-year reign.

As part of the ceremony in 2021, President Biden, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy shared statements honoring Her Majesty. President Biden said "This award is a testament to your lifetime of leadership and unflinching devotion to serving the people of the Commonwealth. Your strength and integrity through an era of unprecedented global challenges have set an example for the world that will continue to inspire leaders for generations to come."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, "For your seven decades on the throne, you have been a leader who has embodied the highest virtues of service, dignity and grace. Your lifelong commitment to civic duty has earned the reverence of your people -- and indeed the world -- while inspiring countless young women and girls."

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy noted, "During Your Majesty's historic reign of the Commonwealth, Your Majesty has touched the lives of millions of people with your valiant strength, impeccable sense of duty, and unwavering commitment to freedom. Your Majesty has led the British people with unparalleled grace, demonstrating what servant-leadership means in principle and in practice, not just to appreciative admirers across the world, but to future generations of men and women to come."

May we all remember The Queen and face tomorrow by adhering to the wisdom Her Majesty once shared, "Each day is a new beginning. I know that the only way to live my life is to try to do what is right, to take the long view, to give of my best in all the day brings, and to put my trust in God."

View original content:

SOURCE Dwight D. Opperman Foundation